Video Evidence In Murder Of Tristyn Bailey Shows Suspect Aiden Fucci Joking In Cop Car & Running From Crime Scene

New footage has been released as part of the murder case against Aiden Fucci, a teenager charged with killing his classmate, Tristyn Bailey.

Video evidence released by St Johns County Sheriff's Office in Florida includes surveillance footage from the night of Bailey’s murder, footage from security cameras in Fucci’s home, and a Snapchat video recorded by Fucci after his arrest.

Video evidence was released in the case against Aiden Fucci for the murder of Tristyn Bailey.

The videos may further incriminate Fucci who is reported to have already made several admissions to police about 13-year-old Bailey’s murder.

Aiden Fucci recorded a Snapchat video from a police car after his arrest.

Clips taken by Fucci in a Snapchat video show the teen in the back of a police car with a friend before he was taken into police custody.

Florida authorities have released videos of accused teen murderer Aiden Fucci in the back of a police car after Tristyn Bailey, 13, was stabbed to death.



“Having fun in a f—cking cop car,” Fucci can be heard saying. “What’s up guys? Tristyn if you f—cking walk out the damn…” before it cuts off.

Another clip shows the contents of the car's trunk which contains a rifle and tactical gear.

An image of Fucci from Snapchat had previously circulated after his arrest.

It showed the teenager in the same police car with the caption, “Hey guys has inybody (sic) seen Tristyn lately?”

Aiden Fucci and Tristyn Bailey are seen together in surveillance footage.

Another video was taken from a surveillance camera outside the home of one of Fucci’s neighbors.

It shows two people, believed to be Fucci and Bailey, walking along the sidewalk at about 12:15 a.m. May 9.

The pair are walking in the direction of what would later become a crime scene following the discovery of Bailey’s body with 114 stab wounds.

An hour later, a person is seen running alone in the opposite direction of the crime scene.

At the time of Fucci’s arrest, a warrant revealed that he was suspected to be one of two people in surveillance footage from the night of the murder.

Video from Fucci’s home may show his mother cleaning his bloody jeans.

Another clip appears to have been taken from a camera within Fucci’s home, presumably after Bailey’s death.

In the clip, a woman is seen running upstairs and gathering clothes, including what looks like a pair of jeans.

She takes them downstairs into a room that cannot be seen in the footage.

Fucci’s mother, Crystal Smith, has been accused of washing blood from her son’s jeans while he was being questioned by police.

Smith was arrested on June 5 and charged with evidence tampering, a third-degree felony.

Investigators previously disclosed that Bailey’s blood was found on shoes that were taken from Fucci’s bedroom.

State attorney, R.J. Larizza also said multiple witnesses provided statements claiming Fucci had told people he planned to kill someone by “taking them into the woods and stabbing them.”

Fucci and his mother are both scheduled to have pretrial hearings on Sept. 1.

