Georgia Mom Arrested For Attacking Catholic Teacher She Claims Abused Her Non-Verbal 2-Year-Old Son

A mother in Grovetown, Georgia was arrested for allegedly attacking a 61-year-old-preschool teacher at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.

28-year-old Kasey Marie Brooks was reportedly upset by how the teacher handled her child and resorted to violence during a meeting with the teacher and a school director.

Brooks claims she watched video footage showing the teacher physically abusing her nonverbal 2-year-old son. Authorities believe the incident is what spurred Brooks's actions.

While confronting school staff over the alleged abuse of her son, the mom reportedly attacked a teacher.

After stepping into a classroom, Brooks allegedly hit the teacher in the back of the head several times, leaving her on the ground with a swollen face.

The older woman allegedly had bite marks on her left thumb.

Two witnesses reportedly had to pull Brooks off the older woman, who then sought refuge behind a locked bathroom door.

While the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, Brooks left the school saying she'd "wait for her mugshot." She was later charged with battery.

Brooks has since been bonded out of jail.

After her release, Brooks reached out to a YouTube channel called "The Jail Report" to share her side of the story.

"I know you’ll be sharing a picture of my mugshot soon," she said, "So I am reaching out to give you details from my side to help add some validity to what you report."

In the video, Brooks explains how she sought surveillance footage from St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church's preschool program prior to the alleged assault.

"For 3 hours I watched…(his teacher) spank him several times, hit him in the head, slap him with a book, shove him to the ground, snatch him up by one arm and carry him across the room multiple times, slam him in his seat to make him eat lunch alone in time-out," Brooks reported.

She claimed that she also saw the teacher "pick him up by his ankles" amongst other things.

Brooks is convinced there has been several incidents as she says he son had an unexplained leg injury in August.

The mother filed a sheriff's report for the assault on her child.

According to Brooks, the daycare director dismissed the teacher's actions and reportedly stated her employee would be keeping her job, as there was "nothing wrong with the teacher’s behavior."

It wasn't until the director could no longer deny what they watched on the footage before she asked Brooks what she wanted to do about it.

Brooks says she filed a police report against the teacher after she was released from jail.

The teacher is now on administrative leave.

School officials have referred all questions to Jill Parks, the Communications Director for The Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah.

Parks declined to comment but shared that the preschool teacher is currently on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Many Redditors expressed their support of Brooks, with one commenting, "My god, I can’t imagine a single mother I know being able to hold themselves back if they were just confronted with this. That teacher deserves jail time."

As for any remorse, Brooks has made it clear she has none. "I appreciate the opportunity to see her feel how my 2 year old son felt when she was standing over him laying helplessly on the ground," she said, earning rounds of applause across Reddit.

