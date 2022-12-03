Mom Who Woke To Police In Her Bedroom After Her Toddler Escaped Has A Warning For All Parents

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: your child getting lost and wandering the streets.

One mother shared her horror story of the unthinkable happening to her and her toddler one night.

The mother claims that her two-year-old son snuck out of his bedroom in the middle of the night and left the house.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 370,000 times, a woman named Ashley (@mustangashley9) warns other parents with young children about childproofing their homes so they never find themselves in the same situation that she was in.

“The craziest thing happened to me last Wednesday,” Ashley says.

The mother proceeds to share that on that particular night, she put her children to bed at around 8 PM while she went to bed at 10:30 PM.

Before going to sleep, Ashley checked on her youngest child, her two-year-old son.

“I open the door, I see him in his bed… and he’s perfectly fine,” she shares.

She adds that her husband went to bed about an hour after she did.

At 1:45 AM, Ashley was awoken by three police officers entering her bedroom.

“Thank God this was a night I chose to sleep in pajamas,” she says.

The police informed Ashley that they found her son outside in the front yard.

“They shined their flashlights in and said, ‘we found a toddler outside in your front yard, crying, and screaming and cold,” she says.

The police told her that her son was currently being treated in an ambulance outside.

Without hesitation, Ashley jumped out of bed.

“I rush into my son’s room to find him not there, and then proceed to run down the stairs, out the front door, completely barefoot still in my pajamas, no coat,” she says.

She claims that the ambulance containing her son was parked down the block in case he was in a bad home situation.

Ashley was flabbergasted as to how her son escaping the house did not wake her or anyone else.

She shared that there is a baby monitor in her son’s room that failed to wake her that he was leaving the room.

Additionally, she did not hear the front door open, the police knocking on her door, and her dog was not barking.

“I don’t know how long he was out there,” Ashley says. “I feel like the sh–-tiest mom ever.”

While she revealed that her son is perfectly fine and healthy, Ashley admits that she will not sleep well for a very long time.

She urged other parents to 'childproof' their homes.

“Horror story of the year! Childproof your life people cause toddlers are savage,” Ashley captioned her video.

Other TikTok users shared their stories of similar things happening to them.

“I think all parents have a scare with their little ones getting out. It happened to me. I got the locks for the top of my doors as a secondary measure,” one mother revealed.

“I did this to my mom when I was two and was just in a diaper. Kids have a mind of their own sometimes. My mom said I was ALWAYS wandering off lol,” another user commented.

“My brother did this when he was 3, terrible feeling. My daughter also but she would sleepwalk. that extra lockout of their reach fixed the problem,” another user added.

