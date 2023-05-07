Mom Says She Has To 'Shove' Her Toddlers 'Fat Rolls' Into A Bikini Before Taking Her To The Pool

Avery Woods is the mom to a toddler named Stevie, and she creates “day in the life” content for TikTok from her daughter’s point of view.

“Hey, b–-ches, welcome to my morning routine,” a recent video started. “I always start off with a fresh warm baba, cuddling my mom. And then I purposefully piss her off by tipping my baba upside down. Then my mom gives me a kiss and her breath smells f-–king rank in the morning so I push her bit---ss away.”

Woods is apparently aiming for humor by narrating her toddler’s day in the voice of a vulgar adult, but not all viewers are fans of her work.

In one recent post, the mom said she ‘shoves’ her young daughter’s ‘rolls into a bikini’ at the pool.

The mom showed her and Stevie shopping at Target, with Stevie's “voice” explaining, “I got a whole new summer wardrobe and more f–-king tiny bikinis that won’t fit me.”

Woods featured footage of Stevie in a tie-dyed bikini, with her belly sticking out. “Of course, my mom shoved my rolls into this tiny a-– bikini,” the narration stated. “I could honestly barely move at all, because these rolls were being suffocated.”

Many of Woods’ 398,000 TikTok followers think Stevie’s POV videos are funny, but some people on the internet think that they’re offensive and in poor taste.

Woods seems to be trying for tongue-in-cheek humor to lighten the difficult task of caring for a toddler, yet some people believe her comments miss the mark.

The people who disagree with Woods can be found commenting on her parenting style on the subreddit r/tiktokgossip. The headline to one of the posts is, “Avery Woods, disgusting mom fat shames her 2-year-old and 40K saves of 2-year-old in bikinis.”

The Reddit post makes the claim that “multiple times she fat shames her daughter, comments about ‘shoving her in too tight bikinis’ and then proceeds to show a back view of her daughter standing by the pool and the video has 40k saved in counting… She comments at least twice about her daughter's clothes being too tight for her, like, you’re the one buying them you dumb broad… She’s clearly making pedo bait and also shaming her little innocent daughter in the process.”

Misogynist insults aside, some other Reddit users believed the person posting had a point. One commenter stated, “Buy your child clothes that fit her and stop showing her half naked. I saw how many ppl saved those videos and instantly became disgusted.”

While strangers don’t entirely have the right to judge other people’s parenting without knowing the full context of their situation, the concern for the number of times the bikini footage has been saved is valid and brings up the larger question of whether children should be featured in social media posts, at all. A toddler certainly can’t give consent to being filmed or having their life posted online for public consumption.

It’s important to note that there’s a difference between calling someone fat and shaming them for it — being fat isn’t inherently wrong, bad, or ugly. It’s when fat people are told that they shouldn’t wear certain clothes, or be in certain spaces, that it crosses the line into the territory of body shaming.

While it doesn’t seem like Woods is outright shaming her daughter for how her body looks, it also should be acknowledged that the internet is forever, and at some point, Stevie will grow old enough to access the content her mom posts online. She'll be forced to grapple with whether she feels unprotected by her mom’s social media presence as she grows into adulthood, as someone whose childhood was posted for the whole world to witness.

