Mother-In-Law Interrupts Wedding Vows & Causes A Scene After Bride Says Groom Has ‘Flaws’

A viral TikTok video has caught major backlash after the mother-of-the-groom suddenly interrupted the bride after she mentioned some of her son's not-so-positive attributes during her vows.

In the video posted by Sarah Ragsdale, which was later deleted but shared on other accounts, she showed the moment the groom's mother, Judy, interrupted her sister's wedding vows to disagree with something the bride had said.

The mother of the groom was outraged that the bride said her son had flaws.

"My sister's wedding a few years ago. Her MIL has always hated her. She's just one of those [mother-in-law's] that feels my sister is taking her son away," Ragsdale wrote in the original caption, according to Daily Mail, via Cafe Mom.

The bride, Anna Larrabee, 29, can be seen in the one-minute clip from the wedding saying the vows she'd written to her husband John. Before Larrabee can continue, though, the mother-in-law suddenly interrupts the ceremony, shouting to the bride that her son has "no flaws."

"You're not going to say my son has flaws," the mother-in-law shouts, standing up from her seat.

Immediately after the woman starts heckling, other people in the crowd can be heard talking over one another, trying to calm the mother-in-law down.

Larrabee doesn't waste any time telling her husband's mother that she can leave, saying, "You're not going to ruin my wedding."

"No, that dress you're wearing we paid for," the mother-in-law shouts back, before continuing: "You are not going to say my son has flaws."

"Everybody has flaws and that's why I love him. You can leave, Judy. You can get out of my wedding now," the bride responded, trying to walk over to the mother-in-law before being stopped by her husband.

As the video continues, the mother-in-law refuses to leave the wedding, repeating that she had been the one who'd bought the bride's dress. As other guests try and calm the woman down, she starts becoming aggressive with them as well.

At one point, the mother-in-law threatens to have the guests arrested if they try to physically force her out of the wedding venue.

During the entire debacle, the groom remained quiet, simply staring at the ground as his wife and mother went back and forth. However, the groom finally addresses his mother, telling her: "You have the flaws right now, you don't know how to act like an adult."

Many of the people who commented underneath the TikTok video were in shock at how brazen the mother-in-law had been over a comment that wasn't meant to be hurtful, while others called out the groom for not defending his wife.

"There is no way in HELL I would continue to marry a man who sat silently while this happened. Nope nope and NOPE some more!" one user wrote.

Another user added: "When she said she’s paid for that dress I absolutely would have taken it off and walked out."

"That would be it for me. He did nothing and she will continue [to] harass and humiliate her for the rest of their marriage," a third user wrote.

