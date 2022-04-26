Makeup Brand Says Product Amber Heard Allegedly Used To Cover Bruises Wasn’t Available Until 2017

A makeup brand has disputed a claim made by Amber Heard's lawyer that Heard used one of the companies products to cover up bruises during her marriage with Johnny Depp.

During opening statements last week, Heard's legal team presented the Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit in court.

"This was what she used," the lawyer said, holding the product in her hand. "She became very adept at it."

"You're going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use to touch those up to be able to cover those."

Milani cosmetics disputed the claims that Amber Heard used the product during her marriage to Johnny Depp.

However, according to the brand Milani, they didn't release the product in question until 2017, a year after Heard filed for divorce from Depp.

"You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!" Milani wrote in the caption of the now-viral TikTok video uploaded to their company account.

The video highlighted that Heard's alleged abuse began in 2014 and that the couple divorced in 2016, which meant she hadn't been able to use the product to cover up her bruises.

Milani disputing the claim that Heard used their product prompted a TikToker to hand-deliver the "evidence" to someone on Depp's legal team, personally going to the Virginia courthouse to do it.

In two videos posted to her account, Nuha showed herself at the Fairfax County Courthouse in an effort to seek out Depp's attorneys to make sure they were aware of Milani's video.

“Hi guys, I’m here at the courthouse. I’m going to go inside right now and try to find his attorney,” she said in the first video. “I don’t know how I’m supposed to find them, anybody on his team, but we’re going to try. I’m sure if I ask I’ll get kicked out, but here we go.”

Nuha eventually found a member of Depp's legal team, who told her to email any information she had regarding the case. In a separate video, Nuha shared the email she had sent to Depp's legal team.

“The makeup brand, Milani Cosmetics, just posted a TikTok today claiming the palette actually didn’t exist until the end of 2017. I’m not sure if you can submit new evidence once trial begins or if any of this can be admissible but I think an attorney telling a lie to the jury should be something you should be able to call to question," the email read.

Fans have found evidence that suggests the product was released before 2016.

Another TikTok user, Lawyer Limor, posted a video in which she showed a screenshot of a 2016 article from Glamour magazine that called the Milani product "their favorite."

"It seems that the palette has been a favorite of Glamour magazine in the UK since 2016," she said in the video. "I was sent a link to this article via Instagram DM and I told the follower I would share it, and I want to know what is going on with this palette."

It's unclear if Depp's legal team responded to Nuha, or if the "Milani evidence" will be brought up at any point throughout the remainder of the defamation trial.

