6 Celebs Who Anna Wintour Has Allegedly Banned From Ever Attending The Met Gala

The Met Gala will return today after being cancelled in 2020 and postponed earlier this year.

The fashion event of the year typically takes place on the first Monday in May but is being held in September, this year, due to the pandemic.

The star studded affair is a who’s who of the fashion world that leaves many of us looking forward to seeing which star will grace the famous Met stairway.

However, there are some celebs who we will never get to see at the event because they’ve reportedly been banned from the Met Gala!

What celebrities are banned from the Met Gala?

Anna Wintour, the host of the Met Gala, doesn’t mess around when it comes to kicking people off the Met Gala guest list!

Donald Trump

Back in the days when Trump was just a businessman, he was regularly in attendance at the Met Gala.

The Trump family at the Met Gala through the years. Read more: https://t.co/5a8TXHEQbh pic.twitter.com/msDqHCyLcd — Febspot (@febspot) April 29, 2019

In fact, he even proposed to Melania at the event back in 2004. However, even his nostalgic link to the Gala didn’t stop Wintour from banning him.

In 2017, Wintour told James Corden that she would never invite the former president back to the Met Gala.

Tim Gunn

TV personality, Tim Gunn, has had a very public feud with Wintour and is believed to be banned from the event.

In 2010, the “Project Runway” host wrote in his book that he once saw, “Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs from a fashion show.”

He later said that Wintour’s office had requested him to retract the comments but he refused, claiming he was telling the truth.

Gunn has not attended a Met Gala since 2006.

Rachel Zoe

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe is also rumored to be banned from attending the Met Gala over a feud with Wintour.

In 2007, it was reported that Zoe was asked to sit at shoe designer Brian Atwood’s table at the gala but was later disinvited.

That same year, Zoe claimed to have more influence on the fashion industry than Wintour, Vogue’s editor in chief.

“Anna Wintour is one of my heroes, but they say I’m more influential,” she was quoted as saying.

Khloe Kardashian

It is rumored that Khloe Kardashian is considered “too C-list” for the Met by organizers.

While her sisters Kim, Kendall, Kylie and even her mother, Kris Jenner, frequent the event, the youngest Kardashian sister has yet to get an invite.

Kourtney Kardashian has also not made an appearance at the Met Gala either.

Coco Rocha

Supermodel Coco Rocha was once a Met staple but was booted off the guest list in 2017 — but not because of Wintour!

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Rocha had a public feud with Katy Perry in 2013 when the singer wore a dress Rocha had worn to the Met to the VMAs, months later.

Who wore it best: Katy Perry at #VMAs or Coco Rocha at the Met Gala? http://t.co/WoizkiEPYY via @Femail pic.twitter.com/lx58LryRV4 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 26, 2013

In 2017, Perry was a co-chair at the Met Gala and may have had something to do with Rocha being removed from the guest list.

Josh Harnett

Harnett has not been considered “relevant” enough to attend the Met Gala since 2016, despite having attended before.

This drama played out in “The First Monday in May,” a documentary about the Met Gala.

In the documentary, Calvin Klein calls Vogue to ask for Harnett to be put at his table but the event organizers decline.

"What has he done lately? Nothing. You guys are all set," was Vogue's response.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.