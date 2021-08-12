California Dad Allegedly Believed His Kids Had ‘Serpent DNA’ & Killed Them After Being Radicalized By QAnon

A California man allegedly confessed to killing his two children, telling FBI investigators they had “serpent DNA.”

According to an affidavit included in a federal criminal complaint, Matthew Taylor Coleman had been following QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories before allegedly murdering his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter.

What did Matthew Taylor Coleman do?

Coleman has been charged with foreign murder of US nationals after allegedly taking his two young children to Mexico and killing them.

Coleman’s wife alerted police on Saturday, August 7.

On Saturday, Coleman’s wife told police her husband had taken the two children without telling her where they were going and would not respond to her messages.

At the time, she did not believe her children's lives were in danger but asked police to contact Coleman — he did not respond to calls from the police.

According to the affidavit, on Sunday, she and the police used “Find My iPhone” to locate Coleman’s phone in Rosarito, Mexico, just south of Tijuana in Baja California along the US-Mexico border.

Mexican police found the children’s bodies on Monday.

On the morning of August 9, Mexican police found the bodies of two children. By 1 pm, Coleman had been stopped at the US-Mexico border attempting to reenter the US.

He was the lone occupant of the car — which contained blood — and was immediately detained before being transported to a local jail.

Hotel surveillance footage shows Coleman leaving with his children early on Monday before returning alone and checking out.

A judge ordered that Coleman be held without bond Wednesday and scheduled his arraignment for Aug. 31.

Coleman allegedly confessed to the FBI.

The complaint alleges that Coleman confessed to FBI investigators that he had stabbed the two children with a spear-fishing gun.

The document also claims he gave investigators the location of the murder weapon and discarded bloody clothing.

Coleman was allegedly following QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories.

According to the complaint, Coleman had learned about “serpent DNA” through QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories.

“Serpent DNA” could be linked to conspiracy theories about “lizard people” taking over positions of power. This theory has become somewhat entangled with QAnon and Illuminati theories.

Coleman allegedly told investigators that he knew killing his children was wrong but that "it was the only course of action that would save the world."

Belief in conspiracy theories can be tied to mental illness.

Coleman’s devastating actions and his belief in conspiracy theories likely stem from other mental health issues.

Data uncovered after the Capitol Attacks showed that 68% of QAnon supporters who committed crimes, either before or since the attacks, reported having a mental illness — in comparison to 19% of the general population who have diagnosed mental illnesses.

Data also shows that people struggling with depression are more likely to believe in and advance conspiracy theories.

Conspiracy theories appeal to people who may be alienated from wider society and may further than alienation.

The rise in the popularity of these conspiracy theory groups highlights the need for mental health support for those experiencing a crisis.

