Two Women & A Dog Found Brutally Murdered In Nearby Atlanta Parks — Locals Fear Serial Killer On The Loose

Fear and concern are spreading across Georgia after a social media post alleging that there is a serial killer on the loose in Atlanta went viral.

The claim stems from the recent murders of two women in parks in Georgia. Social media users raised concerns that the deaths might be connected. Both deaths remain unsolved.

Is there a serial killer in Atlanta?

Atlanta police have denied that there is a serial killer in the area and encouraged residents to be aware of misinformation.

"There have been many rumors and much speculation surrounding this case, both among members of the public as well as internally. Much of the information is inaccurate and some is completely false,” they wrote in a statement.

However, this has not entirely quashed the concerns many have over the murders of the two women, Katie Janness and Tori Lang.

What happened to Katie Janness? Woman and her dog killed in Atlanta.

Katherine Janness and her dog were found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

Police have been collecting surveillance footage and searching for evidence in the park’s pond in the hopes of piecing together Janness’ final moments.

The FBI has also joined the investigation, adding fuel to the rumors that Janness’ murderer may be a serial killer.

However, the police say they will not be releasing any information as to why or how the FBI are assisting the investigation.

Janness’ family have launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for expenses. Her long-time partner, Emma, thanked supporters for aiding her through the unbearable grief.

“My heart is so very broken, my world will never be the same,” she wrote, describing Janness as the “love of my life.”

What happened to Tori Lang? Teen killed in Yellow River Park.

At 6 a.m on the same day of Janness’ murder, the body of 18-year-old Tori Lang was found in Yellow River Park, roughly 22 miles from Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

Lang’s parents were concerned when their daughter had not returned home on Wednesday. By this time, the architectural engineering student’s body had been discovered and police had released images of her tattoos in order to identify her.

Lang’s best friend, who has matching tattoos with the teenager, saw the images and contacted the grieving parents.

Gwinnett County police say Lang was shot to death and they are still searching for her killer as well as her light blue 2012 Nissan Versa.

You can support Lang’s family by donating to their GoFundMe page.

