Man Steals Best Friend’s Bride After Confessing His Love For Her In Best Man’s Speech

I’ve seen viral videos of all sorts of wedding horrors — people falling into the water, someone throwing up, failed speeches, you name it.

But one thing I haven’t seen, is the Best Man stealing the wife away by confessing his love to her during his Best Man speech.

After confessing his love for his best friend’s wife, the best man and the bride ended up getting married later.

32-year-old Desiree White had been dating her now-ex-husband since high school when she met Bryant at school.

“Bryant and I met each other in class at high school,” White told Kennedy News. “I had a boyfriend at the time and, because of that, I really wasn’t going to talk to other people.”

But when she showed Bryant a picture of the man that would eventually become her ex-husband, he immediately recognized him as someone from his lunch period — launching the three of them into what they believed would be a lifelong friendship.

“Bryant and my ex-husband became best friends and, because they were guys, they did a lot together. They did everything together,” White said.

She admitted that she never harbored any romantic feelings for Bryant during their friendship in high school and that she never even saw him in that way.

“I set Bryant up [on dates with other women] so many times. I’ve been on double dates with him and I always tell people I wouldn’t have ever dated the person he was then,” White said.

“He had a lot of growing up to do. I didn’t really look at him in that way.”

Except, when Bryant saw White adorned in her bridal gown, he couldn’t hide his affection.

“On the wedding day, I walked into the living room, right when I was done getting ready with my wedding dress on and my hair done. Bryant came into my parents’ house and froze and stared at me,” she recounted.

“I said, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ He said I looked beautiful. I’d never had a moment of him looking at me like that.”

It didn’t stop there, however, because he confessed his love for her during his Best Man speech, leaving everyone in shock and awe.

“‘I remember the first moment I saw Desiree, I loved her,’” she recounted his speech. “‘I fell in love with her. I knew she had to be mine. I thought she was the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen in my life.’”

He gave his speech at her 2010 wedding in front of 200 wedding guests who had started out kind of laughing at the situation before turning a little more serious.

“‘She’s the best person I’ve ever met. I’ve never met anyone like her. Then I found out she already had a boyfriend and I thought I needed to find out a way to get her, but then I met [White’s ex-husband] and we became friends,’” he continued, before abruptly ending the speech by saying “‘Love you both — congratulations.’”

White recalled turning red with embarrassment, but it still didn’t stop there.

Later that night as her ex-husband was tearing up the dance floor with her Maid of Honor, she shared a dance with an intoxicated Bryant where he asked, “Why didn’t you ever give me a chance? I would have always taken care of you.”

“I asked him what he meant and he said, ‘Nothing. I love you, I love [White’s ex-husband],’ ” she recounted. “Then he got quiet.”

Still, however, White misinterpreted Bryant’s confessions of love, chalking it up to the alcohol he had consumed or perhaps his loneliness.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

“I’m sure it was because he was really drunk and lonely,” she recalled thinking to herself at the time. “I knew, up to this point, that he had girlfriends that weren’t working out and he was kind of the third wheel.”

However, once her own marriage started to fail, her relationship with Bryant had taken a romantic turn.

“When [my ex and I] broke up and divorced, I went through a depression and was really secluded myself. I just didn’t want to make an effort for anything,” she said. “He’d ask me to eat with him or hang out and watch a show. He was trying to be there for me.”

Until one day, they kissed.

“It was out of nowhere. When he kissed me, I didn’t stop it, then I kissed him back,” she added. “I was shocked that it was a good kiss. It felt good and natural.”

The friends quickly got together, and within a year, White was pregnant with their first child — a son named Sawyer who is now nine years old and one of four.

They married in 2012 and White has never been happier.

“We love being parents. Twenty-year-old Desiree wouldn’t think she could be a mom of four kids,” she proclaimed. “She couldn’t imagine this is what my life would be like now.”

It’s a good thing that Bryant’s Best Man speech turned out to help him later on, but hopefully, this doesn’t encourage more people to confess their love for their best friend’s wife at their wedding.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.