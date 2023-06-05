Man Meets The 'Love Of His Life' But Finds Out She Has A 'Tragic' Secret — 'I Would Understand If You Wanted To Turn & Run'

Everyone dreams about meeting a person who is equally yoked and makes their heart skip a beat every time they see them. Some people fall head over heels and grow old together, while other promising love stories end in heartbreaking tragedy.

A man fell for a woman 'out of his league' only to uncover a devastating secret.

Back in 2014, a man who was looking for love started exchanging texts with a woman who he admits was “out of his league.”

“I’m a 50-year-old out-of-shape Caucasian guy. She was a 30-year-old elegant, college-educated, and stunningly beautiful Black woman,” he elaborates.

The unlikely pair ended up meeting for dinner at a fancy downtown restaurant and the man was surprised and excited that his invitation was accepted. He arrived first and waited for her at the bar. “When she walked in, my jaw hit the floor. She was so beautiful, I literally lost my breath for a moment.” He went on to say that she was taller than he was due to her high heels and wore a short dress that revealed “amazing” legs.

On the date, the conversation was seamless and the two seemed genuinely interested in one another, so they left that bar and visited a few more, drinking and talking as they went. When it was finally time for the date to end, he offered to take the woman home since she had arrived in an Uber.

She accepted the offer and he drove her to her place, expecting nothing more than a friendship.

Upon arriving, he asked if he could walk her to her door and she declined. But after exiting the car, the woman walked around to the driver’s side, leaned into the window, and planted a “brief but intimate” kiss on his lips. Over the moon, the infatuated man asked for a second date and his mysterious date agreed.

According to him, “I knew that this remarkable woman would have a profound effect on my life. It seemed predestined.”

Over the next couple of weeks, the new acquaintances saw one another daily and strong feelings started to emerge. But all that glitters isn’t gold and the man couldn’t seem to shake the nagging feeling that his new companion was hiding something. She showed him a lot of affection but something about her just felt “off.”

Finally, one night out at a bar together, she said the dreaded words, “We need to talk”. That, of course, set off alarm bells in his head. Was she married and cheating? Did she have kids that she gave up for adoption? His mind was filled with possibilities about what was about to be unveiled, so he braced himself for the worst.

But it turned out to be something that hadn’t even crossed his mind.

She confessed that she had intense feelings for him but thought that if he were privy to her secret, he might want to end the relationship early on.

The woman told him that she was dealing with stage four breast cancer. A few years prior, she’d been diagnosed with stage three but thought she had beat the disease. But it has come back with a vengeance, and she was scheduled to start chemotherapy in two weeks. In hindsight, the distraught suitor recalled noticing that his date had breast implants when the two were making out.

“She stated that she would understand if I wanted to turn and run and wouldn’t think less of me for it,” he said. But the smitten man wanted to be a part of her life and offered to continue on the journey with her, however long it lasted. The couple simply held each other that night and when he headed home, he couldn’t help crying for her as he drove.

“We had a full amazing year together. I had to go to Japan for work and she met me there in between chemo treatments. She never cried and was always elegant. I learned what the true definition of ‘grace’ meant,” he recalled. He said that he and the woman “lived a lifetime” in 2014 and on February 12, 2015, she lost her life to cancer.

It takes a truly loving person to give all of themselves to a person, knowing that they will lose them soon. Helping her to live out her final days in unconditional love no doubt helped to ease the depression and grief associated with her impending death. At the same time, it likely made her temporary partner a better person than he was before he met her.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington. She covers lifestyle, relationship, and human-interest stories that readers can relate to and that bring social issues to the forefront for discussion.