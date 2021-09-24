Supermodel Linda Evangelista Sues CoolSculpting Company For Leaving Her 'Deformed'

Supermodel Linda Evangelista, who is regarded as one of the original 90s models, has revealed that her face is “permanently disfigured” after receiving a non-surgical cosmetic procedure.

Evangelista posted on her Instagram saying that after having a procedure called CoolSculpting, she developed complications which resulted in a drastic difference to her face.

CoolSculpting is a procedure that removes fat involving a process that freezes the fat cells in the body. It eventually leads to the frozen cells being absorbed by the lymphatic system and eventually expelled from the body.

Before and after images show Linda Evangelista has been permanently changed by CoolSculpting.

In her Instagram post, Evangelista opened up about the rare side effect that developed called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia from the CoolSculpting procedure.

“I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia … (it) has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse,” Evangelista wrote.

She even tried to correct the damage done by undergoing two corrective surgeries, but turned out to be unsuccessful, leaving Evangelista “permanently deformed” by the condition.

For the past five years, Evangelista has kept to herself due to the media’s reaction to her face. “I have been left, as the media has described it, ‘unrecognisable’.”

Her comments were immediately flooded with well-wishes and messages of support from fellow members within the fashion industry.

“You are and always will be a supermodel,” wrote the fashion designer Jeremy Scott.

Marc Jacobs, another designer, said: “I love you dear Linda.”

A supermodel from the 90s, Linda Evangelista, 56, has claimed she is 'unrecognisable' after being 'brutally disfigured' from paradoxical adipose hyperplasia - a rare side

Naomi Campbell, a fellow supermodel who is also regarded as one of the original 90s models, wrote: “I applaud you for your courage and strength to share your experience and not be held hostage by it any more. I can’t imagine the pain you have gone through mentally these past 5 years.”

CoolSculpting can have disatrous effects.

The likelihood of developing Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia has gone up within the past seven years. In 2014 a study found that the chance of developing PAH as a side effect was extremely low (0.0051 percent).

Though, more recent evaluations have placed it higher, between 0.05 and 0.39 percent. According to Evangelista’s post, she was not made aware of the risk of PAH before the procedure, and will be pursuing a lawsuit so that she can move forward “to rid myself of my shame.”

Transparency from influencers and celebrities about work that they’ve gotten done is important to share with their followers, especially given the toxicity that social media can bring. It’s even more important to share the damaging side effects that can come along with deciding to get any cosmetic procedure done, even if it doesn’t seem dangerous.

What has happened to Linda Evangelista is an unfortunate thing, and hopefully she can find peace within herself, especially amongst the endless support that she has been receiving.

“I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer,” she concluded.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.