Marilyn Manson Allegedly Offers To Send Johnny Depp Photos Of Teenage Fan In Texts From Unsealed Court Docs

Newly-unsealed court documents filed in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial show texts sent between Depp and Marilyn Manson.

Reports have emerged that Depp's fans paid $3,000 to unseal court documents from the highly publicized case to gain more damning evidence against Heard, however, the documents have instead unearthed incriminating evidence against Depp and his legal team.

Text messages between Depp and Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, were reportedly from 2016, and in one of them, Manson wrote to Depp that he was having issues with his wife.

Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson texted about Amber Heard.

"I got an amber 2.0," Manson allegedly wrote, followed by: "Lindsay just pulled an amber on me…please delete."

Manson had been referring to his wife Lindsay Usich, who the singer has been dating since the early 2010s before the two were recently married in 2020.

In response to Manson's message about Usich, Depp told his friend "don't take no sh-t," and said that it was important to "not give her what she wants."

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor added to that message, writing: "I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behavior…it is f–king real my brother!! My ex-c—t is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!," the documents read.

Texts recently revealed between Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp show that Manson tried to hide from the police at Johnny’s place for “asylum” after his wife filed a police report against him. pic.twitter.com/XWTwm0tbxq — kamilla (@k4mil1aa) July 31, 2022

Manson also allegedly referenced a 2016 incident between Heard and Depp, in which the police were called to Heard's home in Los Angeles.

Per the filing, Manson texted Depp: "I got a serious police amber type scenarios with [Lindsay's] family. I'm f-king stressing. I don't know if you are back but I need asylum somewhere because I think the cops might be headed my way."

Manson then went on to send several other text messages, but Depp allegedly responded five days later. Their conversation goes on for several text messages before Depp stopped responding, though Manson kept sending messages.

One of the messages sent by Manson to Depp included Manson offering him a "new fan meet and greet girl. 18."

: Another unsealed text exchange between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson in which Manson offers him a “new fan meet and greet girl. 18”. pic.twitter.com/GA9GWAY7oD — chateau bunny (@cocainecross) July 31, 2022

According to the documents, Depp's legal team tried to make sure the texts with Manson were not used during the defamation trial because they argued it would "smear Mr. Depp under a guilty by association theory."

"Ms. Heard's attempt to inset Marilyn Manson into this case lacks foundation and is wholly speculative and constitutes improper character evidence," the filing stated.

Manson was previously brought up during the Depp/Heard defamation trial after Depp testified about his friendship with Manson, a move that was meant to prove that Depp’s drug addiction makes his recollection of events unreliable.

Depp admitted to the court that he and Manson were "good friend[s]," and have drank and done drugs together on multiple occasions.

"We drank together… we’ve had cocaine together, maybe a couple of times,” Depp said. “I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.