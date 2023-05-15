Job Recruiter Rejects Candidates Who Wear Hoodies During Zoom Interviews — 'Would You Have Turned Up To An Office In A Hoodie For An Interview?'

For the last three years, the workforce and job market changed drastically. More people were working from home or in a hybrid position while taking Zoom or Google Meets meetings.

Since most people are working and searching for jobs from the comfort of their homes, it begs the question of the required attire for doing interviews through a webcam. For one job recruiter, she expressed her confoundment for candidates who weren't dressing up for job interviews.

The job recruiter explained she won't hire candidates who wear hoodies during Zoom interviews.

In a LinkedIn post, which was later shared by TikTok user Daniel Space, who often makes content about work or job-related incidents, Louise Ogilvy, a recruiter for tech positions shared that she doesn't appreciate candidates who wear too casual of attire for Zoom interviews.

"We have recently had a couple of candidates on video interviews... one reason for not being taken forward to a next stage has been appearance [and] dress," Ogilvy wrote. "Have we become accustomed to working at home that we have forgotten that we are still 'working.'"

Ogilvy continued, writing that when a candidate showed up for a Zoom interview wearing a hoodie, she chose to reject him for the position entirely based on that. While she inquired if such a thing should matter, she also pointed out that before the pandemic, for a job interview, business or business casual was seen as the appropriate interview outfit.

"Do we need to remind candidates before [an] interview to turn up in something smart that would be classed as casual wear instead of hoodies?" Ogilvy remarked. "I would love to hear your thoughts."

People's opinions were split in the comments section.

Many people were unimpressed that a candidate wearing a hoodie for a job interview would mean they would no longer be considered for the position.

"If a company discriminates based on a hoodie, it's not a company I would want to work for," one TikTok user wrote.

Another user echoed that, writing, "If the [hoodie] is plain I don't see the issue, [it] depends on [the] role [and] culture but it sounds like a mismatch for both if it's a dealbreaker."

"I was on a client call and the CEO showed up in their Pilates outfit. People need to relax and just get the work done," a third TikTok user shared.

However, other people pointed out that even if it's over Zoom, it's still considered a job interview, and for interviews, you need to dress to impress.

"If you’re on a Zoom interview on a phone or laptop, is it really that difficult to put on a 'business casual' for like 30-60 mins?" a fourth commenter pointed out.

A following TikTok user agreed, adding, "You need to be wearing business casual at the minimum, you need to put your best foot forwards regardless of if it’s virtual."

"Rule of thumb…I would always rather be overdressed than underdressed, error on overdress all day," another TikTok user suggested.

Many job experts and professionals encourage candidates to dress appropriately for interviews.

Attire is indeed extremely important when sitting for a job interview.

The way you present yourself through your clothing choices can significantly impact the interviewer's perception of you and can influence their initial judgments about your professionalism, suitability for the role, and overall seriousness about the opportunity.

Many career experts advise candidates to research the company they are interviewing for. For example, some creative fields aren't too concerned about their worker's attire, while a more traditional corporate job might expect candidates to show up in business clothes every day.

"You want to wear colors that show you fit in the company’s culture and that show your personality, but in a subtle way,” Rahel Berihu, a wardrobe stylist and longtime volunteer at Dress For Success, explained to StyleCaster. “You don’t want your outfit to be overpowering or distracting.”

While it can be hard to decide what would make the best first impression on an employer during that first initial interview, it's better to play it safe. By dressing professionally, you can always guarantee that you are more likely to create a positive first impression and set a strong foundation for a successful job interview.

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.