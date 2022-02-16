Hugh Hefner's Ex-Girlfriend Claims She Once Walked In On Him Engaging In Sex Acts With Their Dog

Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore has made a rather disturbing claim about the late Playboy Founder, saying she once walked in on Hefner engaging in beastiality.

The former Playboy bunny made the allegation during a recent episode of 'Secrets of Playboy,' which aired on A&E. The docuseries is meant to explore hidden truths that happened during the height of the Playboy era.

Many horrific claims about sexual assault and exploitation have been made against Hefner and the Playboy company, but Theodore's allegations are one of the first involving animals.

Hugh Hefner's ex claims she saw his engaging in sex acts with a dog.

Theodore, now 65, who had dated Hefner from 1976 to 1981, said that she had "walked in once and he was ... to my dog, to our dog."

"I was like, 'What are you doing?' He says, 'Well, dogs have needs.' And I said, 'Stop that,'" she added. "I never left him alone with the dog again. I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

In another part of the episode, a former Playboy employee, PJ Masten, told another story of bestiality that happened during her time working for the company, which she did from 1972 to 1982.

Masten said her then-boyfriend, who had been the head of security at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, told her of a story that involved Linda Lovelace, an adult-film actor, who had performed oral sex on a dog.

"All the guys were laughing, and Linda Lovelace got out of the limousine," Masten said in the docuseries. She revealed that Lovelace had been "drunk and drugged" when she had arrived to the mansion.

Hugh Hefner and friends allegedly watched while forcing Linda Lovelace to perform oral sex on a dog.

"All of a sudden, out of nowhere, a German shepherd shows up. They got her so messed up that they made her give the German shepherd oral sex," Masten said. "You want to talk about depravity? This is despicable."

Theodore seemed to confirm Masten's story, saying on the docuseries, "When Hef told me what that night had been, he said, 'Yeah, so we invited her up and we all watched.'"

Hefner's ex-girlfriend also opened up about the emotional toll her relationship with Hefner took on her, calling him "a monster."

Theodore said that, at first, her relationship with the Playboy founder had been "a fairytale" at first, admitting that the two "were so in love." However, the relationship quickly turned ugly, with Theodore claiming Hefner "cut her off from the world."

The former model also shared that she was responsible for recruiting young women to have group sex with Hefner. "I was told it was a party, it was getting together to have some fun," she tearfully said. "That was my way of pretending I really wasn't doing it."

Hugh Hefner was accused of making his girlfriend run drugs for him.

Theodore made claims that she had been a "drug mule" for Hefner during their relationship. "I've never told anybody any of this before,” Theodore said. “I was too ashamed, for a lot of reasons, but I was a drug mule for Hef.”

She claims that Hefner would send her on “countless” trips to buy cocaine. To Theodore, she knows this to have been one of the many ways Hefner had manipulated her, believing herself to have been groomed by Hefner from the age of 19.

“It was nothing to him,” Theodore said. “It was like sending me out for a quart of milk. If I got caught, my life would be over. And do you think he would have said, ‘Oh, it's my fault?’ No, it would have been me, it would have been my problem.”

Hefner died in 2017 from sepsis brought on by an E. coli infection, and according to Theodore, he wouldn't have enjoyed being alive in today's time.

“If Hef was alive, he would be in jail,” she said. “And wherever he is, and I don't think it's a good place, I know he knows that I told the truth and he's not happy about it.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.