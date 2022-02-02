Former Playboy Bunny Claims Hugh Hefner Had ‘Cleanup Crew’ Cover Up Rape & Abduction Of Two 'Junior' Bunnies

A&E's 10-part docuseries 'Secrets of Playboy,' a deep-dive into into the scandalous history of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and the infamous Playboy Mansion has caused quite the stir as appaling allegations of what went down in the mansion are revealed.

The series, which is only three episodes deep, has already prompted people to question Hefner's success that was built off of taking advantage of women.

Former Playmates have been speaking out and contradicting the narrative "Playboy" once created that suggested the enterprise was all about giving power back to women and their bodies.

Former Playboy mansion employees have already exposed allegations that the Playboy Bunnies were given multiple prescriptions of quaaludes, which were nicknamed "leg-spreaders."

However, the latest revelation is probably the most sickening of all, and involves mysterious cleanup crews that were allegedly hired to cover up sexual crimes that took place in the mansion.

Hugh Hefner was allegedly aware of a cover-up of the rapes and abduction of Playboy bunnies.

A former Playboy Bunny, PJ Masten, spoke about this cleanup crew and claimed that she was pressured to hide the alleged rapes and abductions of two "baby" Playboy Bunnies.

During an interview on the new episode of 'Secrets of Playboy,' PJ Masten shared her experience working as a "Bunny mother," during her time at Playboy.

Masten worked at Playboy from 1972 to 1982, and was first hired as a Bunny in the Los Angeles club, before becoming a manager at the clubs who was responsible for training and overseeing junior Bunnies.

"They were sisters and I hired them on the spot because they were absolutely adorable," Masten said, talking of two young Bunnies.

Masten explained that the two young Bunnies, who she inferred to be around 20 and 21 years old at the time, and did not share their names, had been out dancing when they met "Soul Train" host Don Cornelius.

According to Masten, Cornelius was a "Playboy VIP gold member" and regular at the Los Angeles club.

The two young Bunnies that Masten had been training were invited to a party at Cornelius's house and weren't heard of for three days.

The Playboy bunnies were allegedly kidnapped and assaulted.

"These two young Bunnies were at Don Cornelius' house and they were separated. One was locked in one room, and the other was in another room," Masten said.

She shared that the two sisters were "tied up and bound," "sodomized" with "wooden objects," and could hear one another being "brutalized" over the course of several days.

Masten says she was not allowed to call the police to report the incident according to "Playboy rules."

The head of security at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles went to get the two girls who'd been abducted, and Masten described them as being "bloody, battered" and "drugged."

Masten said her and another Bunny mother were part of the comapny's "clean-up" crew, which made them responsible for taking care of the young women, but they weren't allowed to take them to the hospital.

The Playboy 'cleanup crew' were told to keep the incident from getting out to the press.

"These young girls, what they went through — nobody has any idea. My job was to pick up the pieces," Masten tearfully shared, adding that she has an immense amount of "guilt" for not coming forward with the story sooner.

Masten also claimed that Hefner "definitely" knew what was going on behind the scenes, and read the security reports written by Playboy's security guards each day.

Last month Playboy released a statement before the premiere of the docuseries, seemingly affirming that their organization has changed and "today's Playboy is not Hugh Hefner's Playboy."

"We will continue to confront any parts of our legacy that do not reflect our values today, and to build upon the progress we have made as we evolve as a company so we can drive positive change for you and our communities."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.