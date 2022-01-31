10 Strict Rules Hugh Hefner Allegedly Forced His Girlfriends To Follow

Hugh Hefner was the founder and editor-in-chief of the entertainment magazine and brand Playboy.

The first issue featured Marilyn Monroe in 1953 and continued to grow into a multi-billion dollar business, despite the fact that when the late Hugh Hefner used "the famous Marilyn Monroe nude" to launch the men's magazine, Monroe hadn't consented to the then-four-year-old images' use, nor had Hefner directly paid her a dime.

Hefner lived in the Playboy Mansion in Hollywood which was known to hold extravagant and wild parties. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 91 and was laid to rest at Westwood Memorial Park in Los Angeles, in the crypt beside Marilyn Monroe, for which he paid $75,000.

The founder was known to always keep a group of younger women around him as his playmates and girlfriends. This even inspired the series “The Girls Next Door” which seemed to showcase life inside the mansion.

However it was not all it seemed.

Here are the the strict rules Hugh Hefner allegedly forced his girlfriends to follow.