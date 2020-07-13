Who Is Cooper Hefner? Details About Hugh Hefner's Son & His Bid For California Senate

Hugh Hefner’s son is taking a different path in life.

Let’s be honest: when you hear the name “Hugh Hefner,” your mind probably doesn’t go straight to politics.

However, that’s all about to change, as the late Playboy founder’s 28-year-old son Cooper Hefner recently announced his bid for California Senate.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the businessman opened up about his Senate bid for California’s 30th District, which includes a large portion of Los Angeles County, and why he felt “compelled to do something more” in the midst of the current political climate of the United States.

“It's important for me to differentiate between a career politician and a public servant genuinely interested in advocating and working for people. I'm not engaging in this to be a career politician. I'm not walking down this road to serve myself. I am concerned about my community and our government institutions, now more than ever before. The last several years I have asked myself, ‘What more can I do for others?’” he began.

Cooper then touched on his experience in the Air Force and how that fueled his Senate bid, saying, “For me, that answer manifested in working with local and national NGO's to develop organizational strategy and as of last year serving as an Airman in the United States Air Force Reserve; however, I felt compelled to do more. It became clear that working to serve the public good and engaging in delivering innovative solutions to the complex problems facing our communities was the right road for me.”

Who is Cooper Hefner?

Cooper Hefner was born on September 4, 1991 and is the youngest son of the late Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017.

His mother is former Playmate of the Year Kimberley Conrad, and he grew up in a mansion adjacent to the famous Playboy mansion.

In 2017, Cooper opened up to the New York Post about his childhood. "When my parents were together it was very tame. The parties turned into black-tie events, I believe at my mom’s request,” he said. “When Dad was having more 'eventful' parties in the summer and on Halloween, security would go on baby-sitting watch to make sure my brother and I were kept in the house."

What does Cooper Hefner do?

According to CNN, Cooper Hefner was the chief creative officer and chief of global partnerships at Playboy Enterprises up until May of 2019.

He joined the Air Force in December of 2019 and finished his basic training in April. He is also a teacher at Chapman University in Orange, California.

How many kids did Hugh Hefner have?

Hugh Hefner had four children: Christie (67), David (64), Marston (30), and Cooper (28).

David and Christie are the children of Hugh and his first wife, Millie Williams. Marston and Cooper are the children of Hugh and his second wife, Kimberley Conrad.

Is Cooper Hefner married?

Cooper Hefner is married to British actress Scarlett Byrne, 29, who is best known for her roles in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. She has also appeared in numerous popular television series, like The Vampire Diaries, Falling Skies, and Runaways.

Byrne is currently pregnant with their first child.

What is Cooper Hefner’s net worth?

Cooper Hefner’s net worth is estimated to be around $150 million.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.