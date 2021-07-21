Dolly Parton Recreates Her 1978 'Playboy' Cover Shoot For Husband's Birthday

Dolly Parton’s 1978 Playboy cover just got a 2021 makeover from the country music legend herself.

Parton is celebrating #HotGirlSummer and her husband Carl Thomas Dean’s birthday with a special gift.

In honor of his 79th birthday, Parton put on her bunny ears and recreated the iconic cover from 43 years ago in a video shared to her social media.

“It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl,” Parton captioned the video, adding birthday wishes for her husband of 55 years.

See Dolly Parton recreate her Playboy cover from 1978.

"You're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this. Well, it's for my husband's birthday," Parton begins in the video to her 5.2 million Twitter followers.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

"Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy."

The 10-time Grammy Award winner goes on to explain that she had a cover made “of the new Dolly,” recreating a Playboy cover she shot when she was 32-years-old.

Parton and Dean have been married since 1966.

Parton explained that even after over a half-century of being together, the couple still know how to keep their romance alive.

"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," Parton says in the video. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that."

She joked that she was "kind of a little butterball" in her previous Playboy cover.

"Well, I'm string cheese now. But he'll probably be thinking I'm cream cheese, I hope," she teased with a wink.

The clip ends with a photo of Parton showing off the side-by-side Playboy covers to her notoriously private husband.

Dean rarely appears at public events with the famous singer and has always stayed out of the spotlight. In 2018, Parton joked that his privacy has been the key to their long-lasting marriage.

"I always joke and laugh when people ask me what's the key to my long marriage and lasting love," Parton said. "I always say 'Stay gone!' and there's a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we're together and the little things we do."

Parton revealed plans to recreate her Playboy cover in 2020.

Parton said last year that she wanted to appear on the cover of the famous magazine for a second time, in celebration of her long-lasting career.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

“Well, I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74!“ With her signature charm and unique voice, it’s so easy to see why fans will always love @DollyParton #60Mins pic.twitter.com/RlPme7tumJ — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) March 8, 2020

"I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy Magazine again," Parton mused at the time. "See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it — I don't know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

However, just weeks after making the plans, Playboy announced the end of their print magazine, revealing that they would be publishing exclusively online going forward.

It's good to know that Dolly has still got it, even after all these years.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.