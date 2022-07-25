Ghislaine Maxwell Can Take Yoga Classes & Join A Talent Show After Transfer To Low-Security Prison

Since her arrest in July 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn which allows for high-security detail.

According to Maxwell and her lawyers, her treatment at the detention center was not acceptable, and her team pushed for a transfer to a different facility — one that has low security.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new low-security prison in Florida will allow her to enjoy yoga and movies during her sentence.

The Bureau of Prisons went against the request of Judge Alison Nathan and decided to transfer Maxwell to a low-security prison in Florida — Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee.

To serve her 20-year sentence for assisting billionaire sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein’s, abuse of underage girls, the 60-year-old’s team requested that she be sent to FCI Danbury in Connecticut — another low-security prison.

“We request that Ms. Maxwell be designated, based on a recommendation by the Court, to the BOP facility, the women's facility in Danbury,” said Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lawyer, “and also a recommendation that she be enrolled in the FIT program, which is the Female Integrated Treatment program, to address past familial and other trauma.”

Judge Nathan heard this request and asked the BOP to send her there — ultimately deciding against that decision and sending her to a place near where she committed the crimes.

According to her lawyers, prison authorities breached her rights during her stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Every 15 minutes, they would shine a light into her cell, subject her to invasive searches, and film her at all hours of the day.

Now, she’ll be able to enjoy her stay at the small, all-woman prison that is FCI Tallahassee.

According to the prison handbook, all inmates will wear khaki pants and shirts — allowing for khaki dresses as well — and will be woken up at 6 a.m. every day.

According to Zoukis Consulting Group, yoga, pilates, weights, softball, flag football, and frisbee, are all available to prison inmates. English is also taught to those who want to learn.

The prison also hosts facility talent shows and allows inmates to partake in watching movies.

There’s a track on prison grounds, allowing for Maxwell to stay in shape and a recreational library where she can get some light reading done — she was reported to have been working on learning Russian.

FCI Tallahassee also offers apprenticeship programs for electricians, bakers, horticulturists, cosmetologists, and plumbers, although it’s unclear what company she would be working for during her stay if she decided to pursue that.

It’s also unclear whether or not FCI Tallahassee has a similar program to the FIT program at FCI Danbury.

Upon her arrival, Maxwell was issued basic items like deodorant, a bar of soap, socks, a bottle of shampoo, toothpaste, and a towel.

The facility rests a mere three hours away from Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion, where she had previously assisted Epstein in carrying out sex crimes.

