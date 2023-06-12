Manager Tells Employees They Won't Be Paid For The Day If They Show Up A Minute Late, But They Still Have To Work

While some employers implement a grace period for workers who are running late, others don't care about the excuses and will penalize employees for even being a few minutes late to their jobs. Such was the case for a group of employees at an unnamed organization.

A Reddit user shared a notice posted by the organization's human resources, letting all employees know that any lateness would not be tolerated.

Employees were told they would not be paid for a full day of work if they were even a minute late to clock in.

A photo of the job notice was posted to the subreddit r/antiwork, an online forum where people can share their work-related struggles. In the notice, human resources at an anonymous company decided to implement a new rule that many are calling "micromanaging."

"Please be advised when you swipe in late or swipe out early, there is no grace period and you are subject to attendance discipline as this will count as a full EL (earned leave) day," the notice read. "Documentation will need to be provided to avoid discipline."

Not only were employees going to be penalized for not sitting at their desks upon the start of their respective shift times, even if they were a minute late, but on top of receiving no pay for that day, they were still required to work as if everything was normal.

"You are expected to be at your workstation ready to work at the start of your shift and to remain there except for breaks or the end of your shift," the end of the notice said.

Many people were taken aback by the company's strict rule on employees showing up on time.

While showing up to work at the designated time which you are scheduled is a fairly important aspect of any job, people argued that the new rule is a bit too harsh and may even impact employees who may be running late for other unforeseen reasons.

According to a survey conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management, 84% of U.S. workers say poorly trained managers create a lot of unnecessary work and stress, while 57% of American workers say managers in their workplace could benefit from training on how to be better managers.

Additionally, around 50% of workers admitted that their own performance would improve if their direct supervisor received additional training in people management.

In the comments section, people criticized the company for their harsh new rule.

"Be sure to poke your head inside the HR office to let them know that you were a minute late, so you're going back home," one Reddit user quipped.

Another user shared a similar incident with their previous employer where they were told they would have to stay late if they were even a minute late to work. "Quit that place and now have a job that's [work-from-home] with no fixed schedule. There's always something better out there."

"I hate that hypocrisy, [it] happens at my work. They will freak out at you if you leave a couple [of] minutes early when your shift is done and there's nothing left to do, but they sure are quiet when they want you to start your shift early or stay behind a couple [of] minutes late to finish a report. 'Got to be a team player' they say,'" a third user chimed in.

Managers holding impossible standards on their employees can have detrimental effects on their job satisfaction, motivation, creativity, and overall well-being. Managers need to strike a balance between providing guidance and oversight, while also making sure their employees feel as though they have a voice.

