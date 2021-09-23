Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Upset About New Netflix Documentary — And For Good Reason

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ fiancé, is speaking out about the new Netflix documentary regarding Spears.

The streaming service dropped the teaser trailer for their new documentary about the pop singer, ‘Britney Vs. Spears’ on Wednesday.

Immediately after the trailer was released, Asghari took to Instagram to voice his thoughts about the project.

Does Britney Spears approve of the 'Britney Vs Spears' Netflix documentary?

If you thought Netflix would do a better job of involving Spears in her own story than previous documentaries, think again.

Based on Asghari's reaction, Spears and her loved ones yet again feel exploited by the documentary.

"I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting against injustice #freebritney," Asghari wrote under Netflix's post sharing the teaser.

Lady Gaga’s manager, Bobby Campbell, also commented under the post as well voicing his opinion on the upcoming documentary.

"How much money is being made by third parties from this documentary leveraging Britney's personal story and its value in the media?" Campbell wrote.

Lady Gagas Manager and Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari on Instagram pic.twitter.com/z5DNlJxUL9 — BritneyVault (@britney_vault) September 22, 2021

"There needs to be transparency about how or whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if they are donating their fees to Britney's legal defense, or to legal defense funds to aide those who do not have the financial resources to fight against undue conservatorships. Even if it is in support of freeing Britney, this appears that it could be exploitative.”

Asghari responded to Cambpell’s comment with a ‘100’ emoji.

The official summary of the trailer read: “The world knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon. But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship. Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney’s life and her public and private search for freedom.”

For over a decade, Spears has been in battle with her father over a conservatorship that has stripped the singer of having any free reign over her own life.

Netflix is denying Britney Spears the chance to tell her own story.

Spears herself hasn’t commented on the trailer for the new documentary, but if Asghari is voicing his discontent with the film, then it is safe to say that Spears is probably not on board with Netflix’s documentary on her life.

It seems that it might be the same reaction Spears had to the previous documentary made about her life and the conservatorship she was forced to be under for the past several years.

‘Framing Britney Spears’ which was created by The New York Times and released by Hulu back in March led to heavy criticism from Spears as well as her fanbase.

She told her Instagram followers that she was “embarrassed by the light they put me in," and that she "cried for two weeks" after watching a part of the documentary.

Spears should be able to tell her own story, especially when she is still living and dealing with the trauma that her conservatorship brought towards her life. Any documentary made about Spears shouldn’t be authorized without her own consent.

It’s horrible to imagine how she must feel, having to watch people dig and prod through her rather public life and have absolutely no say in it.

It’s important that Britney Spears is allowed her own outlet to tell her own story. It should be done on her own terms, and not by anyone that hasn’t consulted with Spears beforehand.

There needs to be justice for Britney on all fronts, especially when it comes to the invasion of her privacy.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.