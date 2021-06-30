Britney Spears’s Father Jamie Pictured Looking Frail Amid Conservatorship Battle And Health Scare

Recent photos of Britney Spears’s estranged father Jamie Spears show him looking worse for wear amid his daughter’s ongoing conservatorship battle.

Jamie appeared to look frail and unwell in the paparazzi shots, raising questions about his health and his ability to perform his duties as his daughter’s conservator.

Britney accused the 68-year-old of maintaining an abusive conservatorship over the past 13 years as she told a California court she wanted to end the guardianship.

“He loved the control [he had] to hurt his own daughter — 100,000 percent,” she said about her dad.

Is Jamie Spears dying?

Jamie has been scarcely spotted in public over the past number of years throughout an ongoing health battle but the recent images show the controversial father looking significantly less healthy than other appearances.

Frail-looking Jamie Spears, 68, was spotted at the warehouse where he has been living in a RV. This is the man in control of Britney’s life! #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/sXUbhixCdw — Britney Fan (@BritneyEscape) June 27, 2021

We took a look inside his ongoing health issues.

Jamie Spears suffered a ruptured colon in 2018.

In January 2019, Britney announced an indefinite hiatus from touring and performing, revealing she was taking time off after her father “almost died” the November prior.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me,” the statement said.

Sources say Britney’s father was ‘not doing well’ after multiple surgeries.

It was reported that Jamie’s colon had ruptured, causing him to undergo two surgeries in the months after.

Sources say Jamie had not recovered fully after his surgeries.

Britney was believed to be struggling with her father’s health issues, checking herself into a mental health facility shortly after a second surgery.

Jamie stepped back from his role as conservator in 2019.

In September 2019, Jamie’s request to take time off from his role as the primary conservator of Britney’s estate was approved by a California judge.

Jamie, who had been controlling his daughter’s finances, healthcare, security guards, and access to visitors since 2008, cited "personal health reasons" in his filing.

Temporary control over the conservatorship was passed on to Jodi Montgomery, one of Britney’s care managers.

Jamie’s bid to return as sole conservator was rejected.

By 2021, Jamie’s health had recuperated enough for him to contest a judge’s decision to make a financial institution a co-conservator of his daughter’s estate.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Britney had bid to remove her father’s control over her finances entirely the year prior, but this was also rejected by the court.

It is unclear what the status of Jamie’s health was at this point, nor is it known whether not he had returned to carrying out his duties as his daughter’s conservator.

Jamie appears to look unwell in 2021 paparazzi images.

In June 2021, it was reported that Jamie had been living in an RV in Kentwood, Louisiana after selling the Spears family home.

Images show the somewhat reclusive father of three socializing with locals but, according to court documents filed by his legal team, Jamie has no contact with his daughter.

Whether or not he has recovered from his 2018 health issues remains unclear.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.