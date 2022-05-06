Details Of Johnny Depp’s 1994 Arrest After Kate Moss Fight As Amber Heard Claims He Pushed Model Down The Stairs

On Thursday, Amber Heard took the stand for the second day in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against her, continuing to detail her claims about Depp's volatile and abusive behavior during their relationship.

Heard, who is suing Depp for counter-defamation, told the court about Depp's substance abuse issues, and spoke about alleged incidents of domestic violence, including an insinuation that Depp had been violent towards his ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss.

When discussing an alleged altercation with Depp at the top of a stairs, she mentioned that the incident made her think of Kate Moss.

Amber Heard previously claimed Johnny Depp pushed Kate Moss down a stairs.

Heard had previously spoke out the incident between Moss and Depp, who dated from 1994 to 1997, during Depp's 2020 libel suit against The Sun.

The actress claimed she had punched Depp to stop him from pushing her sister down the stairs after remembering a "rumor" that he had done the same to Moss.

During an altercation in their home in 2015, Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, had tried to get in between Heard and Depp to diffuse an argument.

Depp then allegedly swung at Henriquez, who had her back against the stairs.

“I did strike Johnny that day in defence of my sister. He was about to push her down the stairs and, the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend – I believe it was Kate Moss – down the stairs. I had heard this rumour from two people and it was fresh in my mind," Heard said.

While speaking in the Virginia courtoom, Heard recalled the moment she hit Depp in an effort to protect her sister.

"She was trying to get Johnny to stop. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her... I don't hesitate and wait; I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

Did Johnny Depp push Kate Moss down a stairs?

The model has never publicly accused Depp of the allegation that Heard highlighted in court.

Depp and Moss had dated for three years, following his breakup with Winona Ryder.

The actor had blamed himself for the relationship between him and Moss ending, telling Hello in 1998, "I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn't give her the attention I should have done."

Moss has never accused Depp of being abusive during their relationship, but the former couple were often spotted shouting at each other in public.

There were also rumors of an argument in 1994 between the former couple that led to Depp trashing their hotel room.

Depp had been arrested in 1994 for criminal mischief after trashing a room at the New York City’s Mark Hotel. The actor had to pay $10,000 in damages to the hotel and "Depp had claimed the damage was done by an armadillo that popped out of the closet. The armadillo was never found.”

Police found Depp “in a state of possible intoxication” and Moss uninjured.

A criminal judge ended up dismissing the charge against Depp on the condition that he stay out of trouble for six months, according to People.

“I think Johnny obviously has a temper,” Depp's friend, director John Waters told People at the time of the incident. “But this is a very minor incident. The room service must have been bad.”

