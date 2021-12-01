Sources Say Rihanna Is Pregnant With ASAP Rocky’s Baby After Photos In Barbados Appear To Show A Bump

Barbados's very own Rihanna was in attendance to celebrate the birth of a republic in her home country as the island nation inaugurated its first president.

And even at this history-making event, the singer managed to steal the spotlight.

Rihanna, who has been dating fellow musician ASAP Rocky since last year, is rumored to be pregnant according to some sources. And fans even think they spotted a baby bump.

Is Rihanna pregnant?

Nothing is confirmed yet but fans have been getting excited by the prospect of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky having a baby.

Rihanna is no stranger to pregnancy rumors, but since she has been dating A$AP Rocky, the rumors are more prevelant than ever.

Rihanna may have been hiding a pregnancy bump in Barbados.

Photos of Rihanna resting her hands on her stomach as she waited to receive an award at the ceremony have prompted the rumors.

Rihanna has been named the 11th National Hero of Barbados. She is the second woman to ever receive the honor and her title will now be:



The Right Honourable Robyn Rihanna Fenty. pic.twitter.com/hpKYM5CkRV — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 30, 2021

Of course, it's very possible the singer was just standing this way out of respect for the pretigious honor but we'll let fans have their fun.

Sources claimed Rihanna told those close to her about the pregnancy.

Insiders in Barbados reported seeing the singer land on a private jet with a visible baby bump.

"Staff was told at her house, no drinking or smoking is allowed. [Rihanna] is pregnant, and wants to bring her baby in a healthy environment," said another Bajan source.

Rihanna's Met Gala outfit was rumored to be hiding a pregnancy bump.

Similar rumors followed the singer back in September.

Rihanna's outfit of choice was a voluminous Balenciaga overcoat that certainly didn't give anything away in its silhouette.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala.



Photos by John Shearer pic.twitter.com/iMXeqvdYIS — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) September 14, 2021

The pop star probably could have hidden a full-sized human under there, not just a pregnancy bump!

She was also photographed arriving to a hotel before the Met Gala wearing a bunched up sweater that effectively covered up her stomach.

Rihanna attended her hotel for Met Gala#MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/5nwYIoQvFU — Rihanna Charts (@Rih_Charts) September 13, 2021

And while some fans online were convinced it was the perfect pregnancy-disguising look, her after-party outfit may have debunked that theory.

RiRi changed into a simple black T-shirt with a sheer maxi skirt that showed off her thin figure.

The Met Gala was several months ago so, if she was pregnant then, we would likely know by now.

Fans thought they saw a pregnancy bump in Rihanna's 'Dazed' photoshoot.

Before the singer appeared at the Met Gala, her revealing photoshoot in 'Dazed' magazine stirred up pregnancy rumors.

They saying Rihanna look pregnant pic.twitter.com/gW2J21tCBz — September 17th (@trulydevonte) September 10, 2021

While we definitely don't see a pregnancy bump, that has never stopped the rumor mill from turning before.

ASAP Rocky is open to starting a family. ​

After splitting from her billionaire ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January of 2020, it was rumored that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had started dating.

Since then, the rapper has referred to Rihanna as the love of his life and has opened up about having children.

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he shared. "Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

Rihanna has shut down pregnancy rumors in the past.

Back in October 2019, Rihanna was once again dogged by pregnancy rumors.

Speculation arose about her bun-in-the-oven state when she said, "I’m a Black woman. I come from a Black woman who came from a Black woman who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman" in an interview.

Apparently, that's all someone needs to say to make people think that they're pregnant because the word caught on like wildfire.

At the time, she shut down the rumors in an interview with "Vogue", in which she joked that she "looked forward to all the pregnancy rumors" once the interview went live.

