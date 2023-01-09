Several Bridesmaids Pull Out Of Wedding After Bride Tells Them To Wear Hoodies Instead Of Dresses

Weddings are supposed to be one of the best days of a bride’s life — she expects her friends to show up and show out, helping to make her big day a success.

That was not the case for a woman named Courtney.

The TikToker recently posted a series of videos detailing what happened when she decided to move in a non-traditional direction for her wedding.

The first video Courtney shared is just eight seconds long and displays text that reads, "Telling my bridesmaids we are doing Carhartt hoodies for my wedding."

The bridesmaids decided that they didn't want to be a part of the Carhartt hoodie wedding.

The original and unique concept prompted questions from viewers, so Courtney decided to post a second video titled, “How the Carhartt wedding got started.”

In that video, the newly married mom explains that she and her husband have been together for five years and already have a child together.

Courtney tells viewers, “We were just going to go to the courthouse and be done with it.”

So she ordered a dress to do just that.

But her friends objected and instead suggested that she get married on a dirt bike track they all frequented — Courtney thought the idea was perfect.

She goes on to say that they were going to invite her now husband’s family and their friends.

Her family lives in Alaska, so would be unable to attend, but understood.

The more she thought about it, the more Courtney wanted her own family to attend her wedding.

She told her husband and according to her, “We planned it out a little bit better.”

Providing more details into their plans, she tells TikTokers watching that they were not going to do dresses or anything like that.”

Per Courtney, “I just wanted to have like a big party, pretty much, to celebrate our wedding. That is all I wanted.”

But both her mother and her future mother-in-law insisted on an actual wedding although Courtney simply wanted to marry her “best friend.”

One of her friends then came up with a creative idea.

Since everyone in their social circle regularly wore Carhartt, she thought Courtney and her fiancé should have a Carhartt wedding.

Courtney thought the idea was “perfect,” and shared that everyone had a “blast” at the wedding.

They came together and had a beautiful day, celebrating the newlywed couple.

She ended that video by thanking everyone who had supported them and threw a little shade at the negative Nancys at the end.

In closing, Courtney said, “Support your bride always and do what she wants. That is all you need to do to be a good friend.”

Right on cue, her child can be heard in the background shouting, “Yay!”

The wedding was super cute and successful.

In case you were wondering what exactly a Carhartt wedding looks like, Courtney shared a third video with slides from her special day.

In that video, there are pictures of her, along with her bridesmaids, who are clad in pink Carhartt hoodies while Courtney sports a white one. They all were matching jeans and cowboy boots.

The groom and his groomsmen are similarly dressed but also chose to don black and white trucker hats to complement their casual looks.

Courtney did end up wearing an elegant white wedding dress for her vow exchange but overall kept it sweet and simple.

It seems that any friends who opted to reject the special invitation missed out. But perhaps they were not good friends and should not have been invited in the first place.

