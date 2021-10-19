Brian Laundrie's Former Co-Worker Explains His Temper Issues & Gabby's Personality Prior To Murder

Ever since the disappearance, now-homicide, of Gabby Petito, sources who have interacted with her and Brian Laundrie recount their experiences and impressions on the couple.

Most recently, a coworker of Laundrie’s revealed how he remembered the now-missing fugitive, as well as Petitio who always came around to the store.

Brian Laundrie's coworker says he was like a ‘chameleon’ who sometimes lost his temper.

Michael Livingston, 31, worked with Laundrie at a Long Island garden center — Livingston worked as a landscaper and Laundrie worked the sales counter and other jobs.

Laundrie had the personality of a “chameleon,” Livingston told Fox News. He always managed to keep his hands clean despite working with plants and soil as well.

"I remember from back then he was a big yoga nut, always telling me, ‘I gotta worry about my zen,’" he said. "And I thought he was this weirdo."

Judging by his Instagram, Laundrie was very passionate about saving the Earth, hiking, and nature.

Unfortunately, it seems like Laundrie needed to worry a little more about his zen — Livingston highlights that he sometimes lost his temper quickly.

"He never came across as the kind of person that would be the killing type," he said. “But he did have that tendency to be — I don’t wanna say the wrong thing and make him sound worse than he already is — he was kind of a guy who would get pissed off pretty quick."

Other witnesses have said Brian Laundrie has a short temper.

We know from bodycam footage and testimony from wait staff and Petito’s best friend, Rose Davis, that Laundrie had a history of bad temper.

On August 12th, someone reported that Laundrie struck Petito in the face and was yelling at her outside of a co-op in Moab, Utah.

On August 27th, Laundrie was allegedly spotted yelling and arguing with the wait staff at the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming.

Another source, claiming to know the Laundrie family, alleged in an Instagram comment that Laundrie had a history of grabbing Petito by the neck during arguments.

When Petito was reported missing, Davis talked about how Laundrie would often manipulate Petito into doing whatever he wanted and how their relationship was rocky.

Brian Laundrie is also commonly described as ‘jealous’

Livingston recalled that he had never seen Laundrie act outwardly mean or abusive towards Petito, but that he would often get jealous if he spotted her talking to another guy.

"He would come over and do the boyfriend thing, put his arm around her, give her a kiss, very possessive," he said.

She would often go visit Laundrie at work — two or three times a week according to Livingston — and greet everyone and ask them how they’re doing.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

“Gabby, she was always a sweetheart, very peaceful," he said. "She was always really nice to me, and she was really outgoing."

She talked a lot about the road trips and travel plans she and Laundrie made, which Livingston believes is part of the reason she stayed with him.

"I think the only reason why she settled for him is he wanted to travel," Livingston said.

But not everything his old coworker had to say about him was bad — he actually complimented his work ethic and said he was good at his job.

"He was a good employee who knew how to talk to people," Livingston said. "He knew how to make people like him, he knew how to make people happy, and he knew how to make people buy the product that we had, honest. He had the same kind of air you would be taught if you worked at a dealership."

Livingston has been appearing at fundraisers for the newly founded Gabby Petito Foundation to pay his respects and support the cause.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.