Woman Reacts To Boyfriend Proposing To Her With A Ring Pop At Baseball Game

What was meant to be a heartwarming, intimate moment turned into anything but at a recent baseball game.

A marriage proposal took a dramatic turn after a man proposed to his girlfriend with a ring pop.

A woman reacted violently when her boyfriend proposed to her with a ring pop at a baseball game.

A TikTok video posted by @canadianpartylife captured the proposal gone wrong. It occurred at a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend.

In the footage, a woman is walking down the stadium stairs back to her seat. Her boyfriend steps up to let her in.

However, before she has a chance to do so, her boyfriend kneels down on one knee. The woman claps a hand over her mouth, her face in pure astonishment knowing what’s about to happen next.

The man pulls a ring box from his back pocket and opens the lid to reveal what is inside: a cherry-flavored ring pop.

The man presents the candy to his girlfriend, but before he has the chance to pop the question, her face contorts in anger.

She slaps her boyfriend across the face while saying, “what the f–-k is wrong with you?”

She proceeds to toss her drink at him before telling her boyfriend, “f–-k you!” as gasps of spectators take over the stadium.

It is not known if the proposal was a prank or genuine. The video has generated over 200,000 views.

TikTok users were divided on whether the woman’s reaction was valid.

Some believed that the moment was not the right time for the man to pull a prank.

“Nooo, that’s a special moment why play around like that,” one user commented.

“That’s so embarrassing and insulting, not funny at all!” another user added.

However, others believed that the gesture was sweet, and the man may have proposed to his girlfriend using a ring pop for significant reasons.

“That’s so sweet, maybe he was going to let her pick the ring. So embarrassed for him,” one user commented.

“Plot twist: he had the real ring in his other pocket...just wanted to play a quick prank first,” another user added.

Some viewers believed the man had the real engagement ring in his other pocket all along.

“Am I the only one who saw the giant ring box in his left pocket?” one user pointed out.

Others felt that the woman’s reaction was too harsh and inappropriate and that her behavior was an eye-opener for the man of what he was setting himself up for in the future.

“She isn’t worth it man. Lol so aggressive. U got her though lol priceless,” one user wrote. “Dude run not the one trust me,” another user commented.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.