AOC Deplanes $5+ Million Private Jet While On 'Fighting Oligarchy' Tour After Challenging Elon To Fly Commercial

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known to both fans and haters as AOC, is taking some heat for how she’s been traveling across America with Senator Bernie Sanders for their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. A staunch liberal, AOC is one of the biggest proponents of fighting climate change in Congress.

Because of this, many people are questioning why she’s flying on a private jet to get from one tour stop to another, especially when she’s claimed to only fly commercial and encouraged Trump advisor Elon Musk to do the same.

AOC is allegedly traveling on a private jet that costs over $5 million while on tour with Sanders.

A short video clip surfaced on X of someone who looks like AOC exiting a private jet with Sanders as they travel the country for their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. The video has not been verified, and while it does appear to clearly show Sanders, AOC is harder to make out as the woman is wearing a hat.

The video was shared by X user @akafaceUS, who admitted to supporting President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement in their bio. The same account also shared an alleged flight log of the jet, as well as photos from the inside.

Here's the video catching her in the act.pic.twitter.com/Nx9mVm0sXt — aka (@akafaceUS) April 22, 2025

“AOC was caught flying in a private plane after claiming that she’s never flown in one before and exclusively flies with American [Airlines] only,” they wrote. “AOC is a born liar.”

Several other X users made it clear that they didn’t think AOC’s method of travel was a big deal. “Oh my goodness, politicians traveling??? Whatever shall we do — except remember Donald Trump costs the U.S. $3 million every weekend golf trip,” one person said sarcastically.

Other users accused the Congresswoman, who is a front-runner for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2028, of being a “hypocrite.” “Hypocrisy at its finest,” one stated. “Also, she flies first class when she flies commercial.”

The backlash comes after AOC questioned why Elon Musk wasn’t flying commercial himself.

Aviation expert Gary Leff clarified an X post from AOC in which she said, “Make Elon fly 100% commercial if he’s so confident.” On his blog, View from the Wing, he said, “AOC lambasted Elon Musk for flying private. The context was she argued his government staff-trimming efforts put commercial passengers at risk while he flew in his own jet (as though commercial and private aviation used different airspace or different controllers).”

Make Elon fly 100% commercial if he’s so confident https://t.co/Jmhxw3onre — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2025

When the same X user who appeared to uncover her private jet usage commented on the post about Elon and asked why she didn’t fly commercial herself, AOC responded, “I do. I commute to DC on either rail or commercial flight. Believe it or not, not everyone wants to screw over the public for personal profit.”

I do. I commute to DC on either rail or commercial flight. Believe it or not, not everyone wants to screw over the public for personal profit.



A bizarre idea to many these days. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 18, 2025

AOC is also a proud supporter of the Green New Deal, a resolution that would both create jobs and reduce carbon emissions. According to her website, “The Green New Deal is a jobs and justice-centered plan to decarbonize the U.S. economy within 10 years. It is one of the only plans put forward [that] is actually in line with scientific consensus and the United Nations’ [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] Report.”

Yet research shows that 51% of private jets burn at least 239 gallons of fuel per hour. "That translates to more carbon emissions in two hours and one minute than the IEA’s estimate of the average person’s yearly 4.7 tons (4.3 metric tons) of pollutants," PBS News reported.

While AOC’s actions are hypocritical, perhaps she shouldn’t be judged too harshly.

While it would be incredibly difficult for AOC, or any politician, to travel on commercial flights to reach campaign stops, that doesn’t change the fact that she is engaging in a bit of hypocrisy here. She's claiming to only fly commercial and care deeply about the environment, while simultaneously using a private jet.

However, it is also important to note that AOC is also one of the lowest networth members of Congress, and one of the very few who do not trade individual stocks or outside income. While she has faced relentless criticism over the years, she is actively fighting for the average person, not the 1% — something very few politicians today can claim.

You are completely making things up. I am not even worth $1 million. Or a half million. I am one of the lowest net worth members of Congress, trade no individual stock, and take no outside income. These filings are public. I loathe corruption, and your lying is reprehensible. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2025

Her actions may be another example of a politician falling short of the idealistic standards we hold them to, but even someone doing the best they can for the country can’t be perfect. Everyone will mess up at some point.

