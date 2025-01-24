Actor Simu Liu Says It's 'Confusing' That The New Administration Is Giving People Like Him Tax Cuts — 'I'm Happy To Pay My Fair Share'

President Donald Trump has come into office with his own plans for taxes, just like every president before him. His controversial policies include tax cuts for the wealthy that benefit the top 5% of earners, something many, including actor Simu Liu, have criticized.

Simu Liu said it's 'confusing' that the new administration is giving people like him tax cuts.

Liu, an actor known for his work in "Barbie" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," recently posted a TikTok sharing his thoughts about Trump’s tax plans and how they will affect him personally.

@simuliu hot take; wealthy people should not get tax cuts when most families in america struggle to make a basic living ♬ original sound - Simu Liu

“I read the new administration’s new tax plan, and it looks like I get a tax cut,” Liu said with some confusion. “Um, and I guess I just wanted to say that I don’t need a tax cut.”

“I’m happy to pay taxes,” he insisted. “I believe I should pay taxes, and I actually believe that people like me should probably pay more tax. I've been very fortunate and am very privileged, and I'm happy to pay my fair share.”

Liu went on to discuss the new presidential administration’s tax plan, and how it will help him but hurt those in need.

“I guess it’s just a little confusing to me, because in this tax plan, 95% of Americans, basically Americans that make less than $360,000 a year, will not get tax cuts,” he explained. “They will have their taxes go up, which means their cost of living will go up and their income will go down.”

While Liu never mentioned President Trump by name, he made it clear what he thinks of his plans for the country.

“I’m just so confused because you have so much of the American population who voted for a president that so clearly does not act in their best interest,” he stated. “Instead of attacking the root causes of whatever is contributing to this massive wealth disparity," Liu said the president is "distracting the public with issues" and "scapegoating women, people of color and, and queer people and trans people.”

Liu claimed that these tax cuts benefit the rich so they can turn around and influence the average American however the current administration wants.

"Capitalism is running rampant," he stressed, "and there’s massive deregulation that’s really allowing for the creation of these multi-billionaires, who have, at this point, amassed so much wealth that they can buy media companies and very easily influence, you know, politics and policy and ... change the course of elections."

After insisting once again that he doesn't need these tax cuts, Liu pledged to donate any money he saves from said tax cuts during this administration.

President Trump's proposed tax cuts will benefit the wealthy.

In an October 2024 analysis of Trump's proposed plans, the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy wrote, "These proposals would, on average, lead to a tax cut for the richest 5% of Americans and a tax increase for all other income groups." The richest 1% would benefit greatest, with a tax cut of about $36,300.

According to Reuters, Trump wants to use tariffs on other nations to offset the cost of these tax cuts, which he promised in his inaugural address. “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens,” he said. However, it's important to note that experts say such tariffs will raise the price of goods and the cost of living for American citizens.

It is refreshing to hear someone like Liu, who is certainly not struggling financially, speak out against tax cuts for high-income earners. Unfortunately, many in similar circumstances do not seem to feel the same way.

