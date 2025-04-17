Chinese Official Calls Out White House Press Secretary For Wearing Clothes Manufactured In China

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is known, for better or worse, as more than just a mouthpiece for the Oval Office and President Trump. She's a staunch defender of the current president's policies, even when fact-checked. She's become the brunt of many jokes for her brash and unfettered loyalty, but it's usually based on what she says, not what she wears.

At the end of January, Leavitt, just starting out in her role, was photographed in a red dress with black lace trim. The bright outfit was obviously a nod to MAGA red, which is not surprising. But where the controversy lies nearly three months later is where that outfit was allegedly manufactured.

Chinese official Zhang Zhisheng called out White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt for wearing a dress manufactured in China.

According to News 18, users on the Chinese blogging platform Weibo recently shared images of Leavitt’s dress, claiming it was produced in a factory in Mabu, China. In the midst of a trade war between China and the U.S., Zhang Zhisheng, who serves as the Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Denpasar, Indonesia, couldn’t resist reposting it to his own X account, mocking the Trump administration’s hypocrisy.

Sharing side-by-side images of Leavitt and the Weibo post, Zhisheng wrote, "Accusing China is business. Buying China is life. The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product."

Accusing China is business.

Buying China is life.

The beautiful lace on the dress was recognized by an employee of a Chinese company as its product. pic.twitter.com/SfPyM4M02Z — Zhang Zhisheng 张志昇 (@salahzhang) April 14, 2025

American and Chinese citizens have found common ground in mocking the press secretary for the supposed fashion faux pas.

While there were plenty of American X users who jumped in to accuse Zhisheng of posting propaganda, arguing that the dress Weibo users were claiming as their own was likely just a knockoff of a designer brand worn by Leavitt. Knockoff claims were quickly rebutted by Zhisheng, who commented, "Self Portrait, brand registered in UK, created by a Malaysian Chinese designer, made in China."

Self Portrait, brand registered in UK, created by a Malaysian Chinese designer, made in China. pic.twitter.com/t5L18KM3Rl — Zhang Zhisheng 张志昇 (@salahzhang) April 15, 2025

Could Zhisheng's claims be "fake news," as MAGA likes to say? Absolutely! That's not where the real story is, however. The real story is in the fact that two very unlikely allies have suddenly emerged, bonded over an economy that is very much out of their control.

Americans wasted no time chiming in, especially on Reddit. One user simply wrote, "MAGA hats made in China, Trump made in Russia." Another wrote, "I’m loving China’s petty. No holding back, everything is on the table." The jab didn’t just highlight the irony of political posturing. It underscored a broader frustration with how often leaders say one thing and do another, especially when it comes to the economy.

Maybe there truly is a silver lining in a news cycle that seems to be more macabre as each day passes. The exploited citizens of two powerful nations have found common ground in the absurdity of their political leaders' actions.

Chinese manufacturers recently flooded social media, claiming luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Nike are a total scam.

If we've learned anything in the last year, it's that political wars aren't fought on CSPAN and behind podiums any longer. The battlegrounds have moved to social media. The BBC reported that countless TikToks have surfaced this week asserting that luxury brands beloved by much of the world and many Americans are made in the same Chinese factories that are ridiculed for producing knockoffs and fast fashion items.

The brands, of course, say the claims are false. So, what's the truth? Sadly, according to supply chain expert Paul Roeland, there isn't really a clear-cut answer because, as he explained to the BBC, these brands are very hush-hush when it comes to the information regarding the production of goods. The EU law says that in order to use a made in Europe label, the product has to go through its "last substantial transformation" in the country claiming where it's made.

If that sounds broadly worded and vague to you, well, it is. That's what makes this all so messy. At the end of the day, it's the everyday people, whether in China, America, or literally anywhere else in the world, who suffer for the wealth of a very limited percentage of the population. And therin lies the bright spot in all this. Ego, pride, and hoarding wealth will eventually show everyone's cards. It's in the truth that real change can happen.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.