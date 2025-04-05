Alchemystic Astrologer Says Trust The Process — President Trump Is In Alignment With The Universe

In recent years, the intersection of astrology, spirituality, and politics has sparked intriguing conversations. One such perspective involves the idea that the behavior of current politicians is "in alignment with the universe," and their actions and decisions reflect a deeper cosmic or spiritual significance.

This view suggests that the universe has a plan, and trusting the process, no matter how uncertain, can lead to profound outcomes. At least, that's the theory of Alchemystic Astrologer Logan Cross, known as Mystic Rebels, who believes that as uncomfortable as our current political climate is, President Trump is in alignment with the universe.

Advertisement

An alchemystic astrologer said we need to trust the process because President Trump is in alignment with the universe.

In a recent TikTok video, Cross shared an intriguing perspective on the cosmic alignment of President Donald Trump, stating that regardless of personal opinions about him, Trump is in alignment with the universe.

As an independent voter, Cross, known for blending astrology, mysticism, and natural healing practices, suggested that there are spiritual forces at play that guide Trump’s actions and decisions, positioning him within a much larger, universal plan. According to his view, the timing and events surrounding Trump’s political journey are not just random occurrences but rather part of a greater cosmic order.

Advertisement

Political views aside, Cross argued that there is a deeper, astrological significance to Trumps presence and role in the world.

According to the astrologer, Trump’s focus on crypto, tax code changes, tariffs, and even his stance on potential wars are all reflected in his astrological chart.

In his commentary, Cross highlighted how various aspects of President Trump’s policies and actions align with astrological influences, particularly Pluto’s transit through Aquarius. While the current upheaval may not be universally loved or comfortable, Cross attributed this to Pluto’s transformative energy, which often involves death, destruction, and volatility before renewal. He suggested that the dismantling of existing systems is a necessary step to create something better, even if the process feels messy and chaotic at the moment.

Advertisement

As Aquarius rules over the collective and the global community, Pluto’s transit might bring about a reshaping of international relationships. Trump's use of tariffs as a form of economic leverage could be seen as a way of reshaping power structures between countries, aligning with Pluto’s transformative energy.

Pluto also governs destruction, transformation, and global power shifts, which could relate to Trump's foreign policy decisions, especially regarding military engagements. His stance on wars and international conflicts could be viewed through the lens of Pluto’s transformative force, pushing for a shift in how power dynamics are managed on the global stage.

Change without a vision for renewal is like tearing down a bridge without building a new path forward.

Jonah Elkowitz | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The idea that President Trump's actions, particularly in dismantling systems, are part of a larger cosmic alignment is rooted in the belief that change, even disruptive change, can have a greater purpose in the universe. Some astrologers and spiritual thinkers see his role as necessary for breaking down outdated or unjust systems, suggesting that it's part of a larger transformation. However, if something is dismantled without being replaced by something new or better, it can lead to confusion, instability, or even harm.

According to an academic analysis by Freedom House, between 1950 and 2020, more than 40% of all major revolutions occurred in countries with an authoritarian or highly centralized form of government, such as in the Arab Spring uprisings from 2010 to 2012 and the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

In a practical sense, dismantling systems without offering a clear, constructive alternative could be seen as problematic, as it may leave gaps that need to be filled for progress to occur. The key issue is whether the disruption is followed by an actual plan to create something better. Only time will tell if Cross is right.

Advertisement

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.