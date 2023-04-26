Daughter Films 'Almond Mom' Pacing Around Her Hospital Room To 'Get Her Steps In' Instead Of Comforting Her

A mother's nonchalant attitude to her daughter being admitted to the hospital has garnered a lot of backlash and viewers are accusing her of being an oblivious parent.

In a TikTok video, Sadie filmed her mother, who she described as being an 'almond mom,' pacing around her hospital room after she was admitted for an emergency. Her mother's disregard for her well-being in the video left many viewers feeling sympathetic for Sadie's relationship with her mom.

Sadie's mom paced around her hospital room to 'get her steps in' instead of comforting her.

In the six-second clip, Sadie references the "almond mom" trend that has surfaced on TikTok in the past year and refers to parents who promote toxic eating and exercise habits over their children's wellbeing. In overlay text in the video, Sadie wrote that she had been admitted to the emergency room and when her mom was called, she appeared to be unsympathetic.

"I'm literally in the ER and my almond mom is just pacing around so she can still get her steps in," Sadie wrote. In the video, her mom, wearing AirPods, is walking back and forth in the small hospital room. She doesn't even speak to her daughter and even appears to be annoyed with her.

In the caption of the video, Sadie added that, at one point, her mother even asked if she'd be able to do some workouts in the corner of the room since she had to miss her workout class to meet her daughter at the hospital.

The term "almond mom" first appeared on social media in 2022, after footage from a 2014 episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" resurfaced. The clip showed Yolanda Hadid in conversation with her daughter, Gigi. In the scene, Gigi is complaining to her mother about feeling weak after only eating "half an almond."

In response, Yolanda told her daughter, "Have a couple of almonds and chew them really well."

Now, an almond mother is a term used to describe a parent, typically a mother, who pushes disordered eating and fitness habits onto their daughters. Mothers who fall under this category are often prone to body-shaming and giving unsolicited eating and exercise advice.

'Almond moms' restrictive parenting has been proven to cause long-term damage to their children's self-esteem.

In an interview with Teen Vogue in February 2023, Jess Sprengle, LPC, a therapist who specializes in eating disorders, explained that teaching kids unhealthy thoughts about foods like almond moms do can increase their chance of developing disordered eating.

"You may struggle to understand your body’s natural cues — for food, rest, exercise, etc.— and ultimately, learn that your body isn’t a trustworthy resource,” Sprengle told the publication. While Sadie's mother doesn't outright show any signs of controlling her daughter's diet, the message was definitely implied that her mother cares deeply about her appearance and body image, even in situations that don't call for it.

It's especially concerning since eating disorders continue to be an ongoing crisis in America. Eating disorders are the second deadliest mental illness, followed closely by addiction. Eating disorders are responsible for one death every 52 minutes in the U.S., according to data shared by the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.

Maya Feller, a registered dietitian, and nutritionist, told Good Morning America that parents who participate in restrictive diets and exercises for themselves are most likely passing down this behavior to their children.

"Whatever the family culture of food shapes the way that kids perceive, and I think that's separate from gender," Feller said. "If we see parents who engage in restrictive behaviors, then we know that's what's being passed down to the kids."

In the comments section, people were sympathetic toward Sadie.

"That's unbelievable and disrespectful. I'm so sorry," one TikTok user wrote. Another user shared her own experience with her mom being an 'almond parent,' writing, "We had just been told my sister had a brain tumor and my mom went outside and jogged around the building."

However, other TikTok users were quick to defend Sadie's mother's behavior.

"Nothing wrong with that. Making good use of her time," a third user chimed in, while a fourth remarked, "I'm a pacer, so don't be mad. I pace all the time, better than just sitting [and] doing nothing."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics.