Entertainment And News

Woman Says Her Airbnb Had Cameras In The Shower And More In Bedroom

By Kurtis Condra — Written on Jun 15, 2022

Photo: Twitter
Airbnb hidden cameras, sprinkler system

A woman is warning the internet to be aware of dangerous Airbnb rentals after she claimed she saw hidden cameras during her stay.

Her claims were circulated online with the vacation rental platform even launching its own investigation into the images.

The woman claims there were hidden cameras in the Airbnb's bedroom and shower.

The woman who goes by @foxytaughtyou on Twitter posted a series of tweets claiming that she had found 10 hidden cameras all over the house.

She alleged that sprinkler systems in the property disguised the lens of some of the cameras.

RELATED: Woman Learns Mother-In-Law Planted Hidden Camera In Her Home After She Used Private Conversation Against Her

Explaining her allegations on Twitter, she wrote "We noticed these 'sprinklers' CAMERAS were placed in spots to get a perfect view of people. Luckily it was a girls trip so I wasn't having intercourse... but I was naked and had to change in this room."

She claimed she had not met the owner of the property and added that, once they tried to complain, the owner did not respond to their calls.

RELATED: Mom Asks If She Was Wrong To Bring Her Baby To Child-Free Wedding & Refusing To Leave Him With A ‘Stranger’

She further explained that she and her friends opted to switch properties after noticing what they believed to be cameras but that they were now unable to get a refund.

She also expressed concern about the alleged footage.

Airbnb says an investigation confirmed there were no cameras in the home.

The company, along with the local police department, confirmed that no cameras were found in private areas of the home.

In a statement to Newsweek they wrote: "Our policies strictly prohibit hidden cameras and we take forceful action in the exceptionally rare circumstances where this has been reported, including assisting law enforcement to help them hold criminals accountable."

Related Stories From YourTango:

Jhené Aiko Spotted With Pregnancy Bump While Out With Big Sean, Says Fan
Zendaya Responds To Pregnancy Rumors After Ultrasound Photo Circulates
Rob Kardashian Rumored To Be Engaged To Secret Girlfriend — Details Of Their Mysterious Relationship

While cameras are not allowed in Airbnbs, there are still precautions you can take.

If you are concerned for your safety, it can never hurt to do your own investigating around your rental property.

We previously explored some techniques used to detect cameras which include shining your phone torch at anything suspect and looking out for a camera lens.

RELATED: Video Shows Groom Hit His Bride In Front Of Wedding Guests After Argument During A Toast

More for You on YourTango:

Did OJ Simpson's Son Jason Kill Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman?
11 Strict Rules That Elon Musk Allegedly Makes His Girlfriends & Wives Follow
Justin Bieber Suspected As The Father Of Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign (Instead Of Scott Disick)
Amber Heard Accused Of Using Elon Musk Embryos Against His Will To Have Her Baby

Kurtis Condra is a writer for YourTango who is based in San Francisco, California. His areas of expertise include pop-culture deep dives, human interest stories and news. When not writing for YourTango, he is focusing on his poetry. You can follow his poetic journey on Instagram. 

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!