Woman Says Her Airbnb Had Cameras In The Shower And More In Bedroom

A woman is warning the internet to be aware of dangerous Airbnb rentals after she claimed she saw hidden cameras during her stay.

Her claims were circulated online with the vacation rental platform even launching its own investigation into the images.

The woman claims there were hidden cameras in the Airbnb's bedroom and shower.

The woman who goes by @foxytaughtyou on Twitter posted a series of tweets claiming that she had found 10 hidden cameras all over the house.

She alleged that sprinkler systems in the property disguised the lens of some of the cameras.

BE CAUTIOUS BOOKING AIR BNBs! My friend & I recently stayed at a air bnb in Philadelphia with over 10 hidden cameras all over the house. Including the showers and bedrooms. Some were disguised as sprinkler systems but it has a camera lens. pic.twitter.com/nimx4L6koC — (@foxytaughtyou) June 12, 2022

Explaining her allegations on Twitter, she wrote "We noticed these 'sprinklers' CAMERAS were placed in spots to get a perfect view of people. Luckily it was a girls trip so I wasn't having intercourse... but I was naked and had to change in this room."

She claimed she had not met the owner of the property and added that, once they tried to complain, the owner did not respond to their calls.

She further explained that she and her friends opted to switch properties after noticing what they believed to be cameras but that they were now unable to get a refund.

She also expressed concern about the alleged footage.

We also tried calling the philly police to have them on the scene, examine the cameras & make a police report. THEY DID NOT ANSWER. Sadly we had to go down to the police station.

This is so UNSAFE, & scary! thank god we noticed the cameras and got out of there! pic.twitter.com/XMbhFzvYDt — (@foxytaughtyou) June 13, 2022

Airbnb says an investigation confirmed there were no cameras in the home.

The company, along with the local police department, confirmed that no cameras were found in private areas of the home.

In a statement to Newsweek they wrote: "Our policies strictly prohibit hidden cameras and we take forceful action in the exceptionally rare circumstances where this has been reported, including assisting law enforcement to help them hold criminals accountable."

While cameras are not allowed in Airbnbs, there are still precautions you can take.

If you are concerned for your safety, it can never hurt to do your own investigating around your rental property.

We previously explored some techniques used to detect cameras which include shining your phone torch at anything suspect and looking out for a camera lens.

