When These 10 Things Start Happening, You Know You Desperately Need A Vacation

We love a good vacation. There’s nothing better than some free time to visit that one country you’ve always wanted to see, to spend time with family who lives far away, or simply to relax at home watching your favorite movies.

Vacations are essential for our well-being. Sometimes, we get so caught up in the stress of work that we forget we need time off. Living paycheck to paycheck, worrying about money and bills, we often overlook the beauty of life and the importance of taking a break. If you haven't taken some time for yourself in a while, you might be ignoring the signs that it's actually time.

Advertisement

A survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of CheapCaribbean analyzed over 2,000 Americans and their vacation habits. They identified key signs your body gives when you desperately need time off. Workers were asked to select the signs that indicate a need for a break. Here they are:

1. You're feeling burnt out

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Advertisement

About 62% of people chose this. Burnout means being emotionally, mentally, and physically exhausted. Your body has burned through all its "fuel" and is asking for a well-deserved break.

If you think burnout is just stress with no consequences, you're wrong. A 2017 study revealed that burnout significantly increases the risk of coronary heart disease and contributes to chronic fatigue, depression, insomnia, and a weakened immune system. It’s serious and must be treated accordingly.

2. You're daydreaming about a trip

Around 45% of respondents said this signals a need for a vacation. It makes sense. If you’re picturing yourself chilling on a beautiful beach while your boss rambles about company growth targets, it’s time to get some time off.

Advertisement

Your brain is literally telling you what you refuse to acknowledge. It's time to start listening.

3. You're getting irritated with others

MART PRODUCTION | Pexels

When your patience runs out and anger takes over, it’s a clear sign you need a break. About 44% of people said having a short fuse was a clear sign to take or at least plan a vacation. If you find yourself getting upset too easily, you probably need to relax and regain your calm.

Advertisement

Monica Vermani, a clinical psychologist writing for Psychology Today, explained that chronic workplace stress and burnout cause physical symptoms like fatigue, hypertension, difficulty concentrating, and irritability.

4. You're feeling fatigued no matter how much you sleep

This means feeling tired even after a full night’s rest. About 39% of participants identified this as a sign they are past due for a vacation. If you’re exhausted every day regardless of sleep, it may be time for a break.

Debbie Sorensen, Ph.D., a Denver psychologist specializing in burnout, told Women's Health, "If you feel like you’ve got nothing left to give and are bone tired in the way that a night of sleep won’t fix, you’re due for a break." And really, if you've got nothing left to give, why even try to power through? You're only hurting yourself and those around you!

5. You have no energy on weekends

Around 35% said feeling unmotivated to do anything on the weekends is a sign you desperately need a vacation. If your weekdays are too draining, you won’t have the energy to enjoy your weekends. Many workers end up using their days off simply to recover.

Advertisement

6. You're feeling brain fog

PEERAWICH PHAISITSAWAN / Shutterstock

About 35% respondents said they know it's time for a break when they can't clear the brain fog and focus. According to a 2024 study with over 25,000 participants, brain fog means struggling with concentration, following conversations, remembering appointments, and doing mental calculations. It's a real condition indicating stress and cognitive overload. If you experience this, you likely need a break.

Advertisement

"Constantly losing focus and feeling like your head is swimming should raise a red flag that it’s time for a break," Sorensen said. She went on to say that when you are completely "overwhelmed," even the smallest things seem "insurmountable." That's when you need to start treating yourself with kid gloves. Stop beating yourself up because your struggling and actually listen to what your body is telling you. Take a break!

7. You're completely forgetting tasks

This ties into brain fog. As your brain loses focus and memory power, you may start forgetting tasks. Around 17% of respondents reported this as a sign.

8. You're misplacing items

ChameleonsEye | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Losing track of your keys or phone is a common frustration linked to brain fog. About 14% of respondents said this is a sign you need a vacation. If this is new for you and happening more frequently, it could mean you need a vacation.

Cassie Holmes, Ph.D., a time and happiness researcher at UCLA, told SELF, "There’s something about a vacation mindset, a sort of respite from that constant running of the to-do list, that [is linked to] a greater sense of presence and well-being.” In short, your brain needs to get into vacation mode in order to function properly. When your brain can't or hasn't had a break, things will start to slip, and misplacing items is just a symptom of that.

9. You're making mistakes at work

A 2006 study found that medical interns working long shifts of 24 hours or more were significantly more prone to fatigue-related errors. Overworking clearly increases mistakes, which 8% of people surveyed recognized as a sign that it's definitely time for a trip.

Advertisement

10. You're checking email when off the clock

If you find yourself checking work emails and messages during your personal time, you might be overthinking and overstressed. About 7% of respondents said this was a sign they needed a break.

If you recognize some or all of these signs, it’s time to talk to your boss and ask for a vacation. Your emotional and physical well-being are crucial, and if your job is affecting them, taking a break will help you recharge and come back stronger.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.