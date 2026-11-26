Every generation has a different idea of what's worth spending money on. Gen X and older millennials are now in the saving stage of life, and they aren't willing to spend on anything frivolous. Gen Z is definitely not there yet.

Trends and disposable purchases simply aren't worth the money anymore to these older gens. They'd rather save the money for retirement or an awesome vacation.

Things Gen X and older millennials just won't waste money on, but Gen Z definitely will:

1. Daily iced coffees and speciality matcha drinks

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There's nothing wrong with buying iced coffee or matcha. Every blue moon, getting your caffeine fix at a cafe is more than okay. But doing it every day is a spending habit Gen X and older millennials clocked out of. They don't judge Gen Z for buying coffee drinks, but it's just not worth it to them anymore.

As the First Source Federal Credit Union pointed out, "If you opt to buy coffee at a cafe, you're spending between $5 and $25 a week, $20 to $100 a month, and between $240 and $1,200 a year."

That's why Gen X and older millennials make their coffee at home. They understand the appeal of buying, but they can't justify the cost like Gen Z can.

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2. Overpriced concert tickets

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Concert prices aren't what they used to be. According to KAIROS Media and Communication Review, "Over the past half-century, concert ticket prices have risen dramatically."

That's why Gen X and older millennials are starting to skip concerts altogether. Coachella might look fun, but the cost doesn't justify the experience. At that point, it's better to fly to another country than to see a celebrity perform.

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3. Food delivery apps

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Ordering takeout once in a while is normal, but Gen Z orders way more than that, and Gen X and older millennials aren't wasting their money on that.

According to the USDA, "Carryout spending using restaurant-specific apps over the period increased from $0.9 billion to $1.6 billion at quick-service restaurants and from $0.1 billion to about $0.4 billion at full-service restaurants."

This 40-plus crowd knows what it feels like to be tired, but still, they can't use it as an excuse to blow money.

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4. Multiple streaming services

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At first, Netflix seemed like a cheaper alternative to cable. People were tired of expensive cable packages and happy to switch. But as Netflix grew in popularity, other companies began launching their own streaming services. Now, it's not just one app. To watch what's popular, you need Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and so much more.

That's why Gen X and older millennials are done with multiple streaming services. Even if Gen Z continues paying for it, older generations are forging their own way. Now, it's back to cable TV. It isn't just saving them a fortune on entertainment. Buying packages also saves money on their phone bill, too.

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5. Designer water bottles and trendy tumblers

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Those Stanley cups and HydroJugs are pretty cute. But how many can one person really need? And where do you store them? According to Gen Z, if you want to fit in, you need a cabinet full of them.

That's probably why Gen X and older millennials are done with them. They don't really care about trends anymore, and if they have one or two good water bottles, more is just waste.

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6. Expensive designer handbags

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Designer handbags look good for a season. With the cute pink color and floral designs, Gen X and older millennials don't blame Gen Z for wanting expensive designer handbags. However, you don't need hundreds of them to fit in. A few timeless pieces are a better investment.

Unfortunately, buying expensive designer handbags is one trend that isn't dying out with younger generations. Younger people are expected to account for 30% of all luxury purchases by 2030. Despite many living with their parents, buying luxury handbags is one habit they can't let go of.

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7. Luxury skincare and beauty products

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Designer bags didn't just take over. Gen Z has also been obsessed with luxury skincare and beauty products.

Gen X and older millennials had their own beauty standards, and now, Gen Z does too. According to the APA, "College students feel more pressure to be perfect than they did a generation ago."

That's why they're obsessed with buying products. It doesn't just feel good. With filters taking over, the need to be perfect is consuming an entire generation. That's why Gen Z keeps paying. They grew up in a different era compared to Gen X and older millennials.

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8. Upgrading to the newest iPhone every year

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Once upon a time, there was a reason to upgrade your phone. When Apple was innovative, people were obsessed. Every launch, there was something brand new to look forward to. But as time passed, Apple has gotten more expensive, and the only changes seem to be in colors. That's probably why Gen X and older millennials have opted out.

Because unlike Gen Z, they didn't exclusively grow up with Apple. They are more interested in performance and return on investment than brand recognition.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.