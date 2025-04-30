Big Tariff Energy Is Coming For Your Bedroom Fun — Stock Up While You Still Can

If you’ve been hearing a lot of talk about tariffs, it’s for a good reason. If you’re buying things not made in the U.S., your wallet is about to feel it. And if you’re a fan of sex toys, you’re going to feel the effect of tariffs even more so, because the majority of them are made in China — a country that’s been hit with the steepest tariffs of all.

So, what’s a sex toy-loving person supposed to do? Get themselves over to Adam & Eve stat, before tariffs go up even more.

Advertisement

For a limited time, you can score 50% off one item plus free shipping in the U.S. and Canada, and free rush processing when you use the code TANGO50 at checkout.

Naturally, when faced with such a bargain, especially when it comes to sex toys which can often cost more than a pretty penny, it can feel overwhelming to make a decision. But we're going to make it easy for you with just a few examples of the toys that are going to blow your mind — and do so for 50% off.

With tariffs coming for your bedroom fun, here are 4 toys to stock up on while you still can

Adam & Eve Peak Wand Massager

Need a new wand massager? Of course you do. Regularly priced $89.99, the Adam & Eve Peak Wand Massager can be yours for half that. What’s so great about this particular wand is that it’s just as powerful as full-size wands, but its petiteness makes it perfect for travel, so you never need to leave home without a wand vibrator again.

Advertisement

It has seven vibration modes, more than enough for this intense little number. And unlike a lot of wand vibrators, it’s waterproof. It also holds a charge for up to two hours. That means more pleasure and even more fun.

Dolce Thumping G-spot Vibrator

If you prefer a toy that’s going to provide ultimate dual stimulation, then treat yourself to — and it’s definitely a treat — the Dolce Thumping G-spot Vibrator. Made of high-quality, body-safe silicone, this vibrator is pure luxury. When inserted (don’t forget the lube!), the inner arm provides deep vibrations against your G-spot, while the external, ultra-soft bead literally thumps your clitoris.

Advertisement

Both the internal and external stimulators offer 10 modes to choose from and can be used at the same time or separately, giving you complete control over your pleasure and how you want to orgasm. Although the Dolce Thumping G-spot Vibrator would usually set you back $99.99, thanks to tariff madness, it’s only half that. At least, for now.

Loveline The Traveler

Everyone should have at least one, if not several bullet vibrators. Because this is simply a fact of life, that’s where Loveline The Traveler comes into play. Bullet vibrators are always a great investment because they’re powerful and discreet.

Regularly priced at $64.99, this means you’re getting this bullet for less than $33 with 50% off. Considering its 10 vibration modes — a lot for a bullet vibrator — and its 60-minute rechargeable battery, it’s basically a steal.

Advertisement

Slay #Amaze Me Mini Rabbit Vibrator

Did someone just say they don’t have a rabbit vibrator in their goodie drawer? If that’s the case, we’re going to fix that immediately with the Slay #Amaze Me Mini Rabbit Vibrator. While not your traditional-looking rabbit, it’s the bunny ears that are the total selling point here because they can be used on any of your favorite erogenous zones.

Nipples? Absolutely. Perineum? Totally. Clitoris? Obviously. It’s all about getting creative and sliding into 90 minutes of teasing and tantalizing, either solo or during partnered play. The best part is that, with 50% off, this vibrator is less than a martini at some downtown trendy bar you probably didn’t even want to go to in the first place.

Advertisement

Adam & Eve has been in business since 1971 and has made a name for itself as a reliable online sex toy retailer carrying some of the best brands currently on the market, including their own line of sex toys. Adam & Eve offers 90-day no-hassle returns, discreet shipping, and you can contact them 24/7 if you’re having an issue with a product.

Although it should be noted that some items are not eligible for full discount due to manufacturer's restrictions, most products are yours for the purchasing at that gorgeous 50% off. What are you waiting for? No one really knows what’s going to happen to the tariffs next and things can change on a dime.

Get yourself over to Adam & Eve to take full advantage of these prices before tariffs get in the way of your pleasure. You'll receive 50% off one item, free shipping in the U.S. and Canada, and free rush processing when you use code TANGO50 at checkout.

Advertisement

With Masturbation May right around the corner, you need to be prepared — and the best way to do that is by purchasing more sex toys made for your pleasure.

-Created in partnership with Adam & Eve

Advertisement

Amanda Chatel is a sexual wellness and relationship journalist. Her bylines have appeared in Glamour, Shape, The Atlantic, SELF, Bustle, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and New York Magazine, among many other outlets.