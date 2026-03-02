5 Random Fees People Wish Everyone Would Refuse To Pay Before They Become The 'New Normal'

It's no surprise that consumers are becoming increasingly frustrated with extra fees sneaking into everything from restaurant bills to subscriptions.

People are feeling squeezed for every last dime when there's nothing extra to spend anyway. In a post online, people came together to discuss these sneaky fees that are suddenly cropping up everywhere, and to argue that we should simply stop paying them before they become much more common.

1. Online convenience fees

Many people agreed that online convenience fees are annoying. It doesn't matter what you're doing, whether paying a bill or even just trying to buy some concert tickets, there's that extra charge that appears right before you're able to confirm the payment. Many consumers feel like they're being charged extra for simply choosing a more efficient option.

In particular, many people notice these kinds of fees on their credit cards. An estimated 87% of people think they are being nickel-and-dimed when asked to pay an extra fee for credit card payment processing, and more than 4 in 5 Americans have been charged a fee for paying by credit card.

2. Subscriptions to streaming services with ads

There was once a time when a subscription to streaming services meant you didn't have to deal with ads. It was the number one reason why so many people opted out of using cable for services like Netflix or HBO Max. But now, many streaming services, in an attempt to get more money and raise their prices, have started including ads. Consumers either have to upgrade their plan and pay more money or just deal with the ads. People are seriously beginning to question why they cut the cord from cable. What makes it all worse is that every media company has a separate streaming service, all with its own fees and ads.

3. Delivery fees that don't go to the person delivering

In an analysis of 52,370 trips by 1,088 drivers, researchers at the UC Berkeley Labor Center and the Center for Wage and Employment Dynamics found drivers across six ride-hailing and delivery platforms often earned less than the local minimum wage, including with tips, after expenses like gas. Yet consumers are still being asked to pay delivery fees that aren't even going to the drivers in the first place. Drivers instead have to rely on tips, which people are already picky about leaving.

4. Tax filing fees

After having to sit there and calculate what you owe the government or even what you're being refunded, the last thing people expect, or want, is to have to pay extra just to submit their return. Services like TurboTax or H&R Block are notorious for adding expensive fees just to file. They may advertise free filing, but they often limit that to only the most basic returns. The moment you need to add an additional state, or business filing fees start to add up.

5. Car subscriptions

Many people in the Reddit post were in unanimous agreement that any kind of car subscription is quite frustrating. They argued that they shouldn't have to pay extra for things that should already exist in their car. Having to pay for things like heated seats or even an improved navigation system doesn't always make sense.

On top of that, people have to worry about making sure they're spending money for their car payments and even their insurance. After that, they aren't really trying to worry about any other kinds of payments that need to be made.

