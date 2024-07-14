Bride Expects Her Bridesmaid To Take Out A $20K Loan To Pay For The Wedding Activities — ‘It’s Once In A Lifetime, Find A Way’

Weddings often bring out a different side of people, especially brides who want everything to be perfect but fail to realize how their ideas affect others, especially their guests.

Such was the case for a woman named Macy, who shared in a TikTok the outrageous price that a bride expected her and the rest of the bridesmaids to pay to be included in her upcoming wedding festivities.

The bride-to-be expected her bridesmaid to take out a $20K loan to pay for the wedding activities.

Macy initially messaged the unnamed bride, inquiring if she would be free to discuss the wedding costs. Macy explained that she couldn't quite afford everything that was being asked of her, especially the outfits and trips, because they were nearing $20,000 — the equivalent of her student loan payments.

"I know how special you want this day to be, but is there any way we could reconsider some of the events and clothing?" Macy questioned in a text.

In response, the bride sent back a lengthy message, pretty much shutting down the idea of any sort of compromise and failing to understand why $20,000 was an absurd amount of money to ask anyone to spend on your wedding.

The bride claimed that Macy should've been budgeting for the wedding for some time now since she laid out all of the details in the bridal party PDF.

"You're included because you're my best friend and I think you really represent me well for my big special day," the bride wrote. "I'd ask you to please just find a way to make it happen, you know? It's once in a lifetime"

The bride continued, insisting that Macy's credit card limit should be enough to cover the costs before suggesting she ask someone for a $20,000 loan with interest.

The outrageous text was immediately followed up with another: "Are the girls planning something special to gift me at the bachelorette party? Just want to make sure you're thinking about it ... I really think I could use a treat!"

Putting aside this bride's self-centered behavior — after all, you are entitled to be a bit selfish when planning your wedding — she's simply not being a great friend to Macy. If she truly considered her a "best friend," then she should've been more helpful or lenient rather than suggesting her friend go more into debt for a wedding that's not even hers.

In the bridal party invitation, the bride demanded that each of her bridesmaids think about her needs before their own.

In a second TikTok video, Macy shared the document that the bride sent her and the rest of the bridesmaids with a full itinerary of their bridal party plans. She insisted that every little detail had been carefully chosen and expected no one to object to anything. The wedding was scheduled for January 2025 in Miami, and the wedding party was expected to include hour-long weekly check-ins until then.

The first activity was a dress fitting in July 2024, and bridesmaids were expected to shell out at least $700, which would include flights, hotels, and champagne brunches in New York City. "No skips," she wrote. "I need my bride tribe there for my most important shopping trip EVER."

George Rudy / Shutterstock

Everyone in the bridal party was also expected to order customized beauty boxes for the engagement party, which the bride explained would be around $1200 and were "essential for our pre-wedding glow." The boxes would include name brands like Drunk Elephant and Dyson, and she didn't care if her bridesmaids already owned the items. "Even if you have these things, we want them fresh and new for the wedding," she wrote.

The spa weekend, which was taking place in September 2024, required a $500 room booking fee. That's separate from the bachelorette party, which would be taking place in Ibiza the following month.

The bridal shower also called for $400 so the bridesmaids could get their hair and makeup done. The bridesmaids were also expected to plan and pay for the bridal shower, including "designer decorations, gourmet catering, and fabulous party favors."

Finally, the bridal party would be taking yet another trip to NYC in December 2024, and by January 2025, they would be in Miami for a full week leading up to the wedding. "This includes more spa days, rehearsals, and parties," the bride clarified. "You'll need to be ready to spend at least $1000. It's going to be amazing and you all need to be a part of it."

All in all, Macy and the other bridesmaids were expected to spend thousands of dollars and hours upon hours of their time.

This bride's demands were both outrageous and inconsiderate. If so desired, couples have every right to throw a lavish ceremony and lead-up celebrations, however, they should take into account that not everyone in the bridal party can — or wants to — shell out the same amount of money. If they truly care about their friends, they will understand and respect that.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.