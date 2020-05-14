Couple Gets Married On Mount Everest And The Photos Are Breathtaking

You've never seen anything like this!

I have elaborate plans for my wedding. I'm not one of those girls with a serious wedding plan that has been in place since I was like, 8, but I've got notions. They have changed over time. At one point I wanted to be carried into a church on a litter.

For a while, I was convinced that a Willy Wonka theme was the way to go. Currently, I like the idea of eloping in Niagara Falls.

These wacky plans suit me, but I don't know if they will suit the person I one day marry. If they don't, we will have to come up with something different, something special, and something distinctly "us". That's the idea behind weddings, right?

Putting your own brand on it, making it yours? Weddings are about announcing to the world "this is who we are as a married couple, please enjoy the fire walkers and the cake!"

This couple took the idea of making a wedding entirely their own to the next level ... by getting married on the world's highest mountain peak. Yes, a couple got married on Mount Everest base camp.

And wedding photos on Mount Everest, as you can imagine, are out of this world.

Yup. That's right. Ashley Schmeider and James Sisson spent three weeks trekking up to a Mount Everest base camp at 17,000 feet above sea level. It only took them one full year of planning and a specialty photographer to capture the whole thing.

There is no denying that photographs of their union are one in a million.

I mean, a cursory Google search tells me that, in fact, NO ONE ELSE has EVER gotten married on Mount Everest, so let's make that one in a EVERY MILLION union.

That said, I do not think you could pay me to get married someplace where people use frozen dead bodies as directional markers. Just saying.

I also have some serious questions. Like, how in the actual hell was Ashley not freezing to death?! I feel like you can go sleeveless at your wedding or you can get married on Mount Everest, but you absolutely cannot do both.

I get chilly sitting too close to air conditioner, so the idea of baring most of my arm meat to the always below zero cold of Everest seems borderline insane to me.