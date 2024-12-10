Psychology Says If You Can Master These 7 Skills, You'll Always Be The Woman A Man Wants

Sometimes, we can be our biggest enemy when seeking to deepen our emotional and intimate connection. All too often, I see women anchored down by what I refer to as "Good Girl Syndrome."

They're unable to see how they already have what their partner wants. These self-limiting beliefs are so incredibly stifling. Breaking out of your "good girl" box doesn't have to feel dirty or shameful, it's liberating. Sometimes, it can even be a huge relief. Bonus: You'll feel more empowered than ever, and consistently be the woman a man wants.

Advertisement

Here are seven skills you can master to always be the woman a man wants:

1. Understand your appeal

Being appealing communicates confidence in who you are and your uniqueness. This gives you the freedom to pursue without expecting anything in return. Confidence starts from within and is extremely compelling/

2. Know the qualities most men are looking for

Women who communicate openly, take the initiative, and are adventurous and affectionate are just some of the qualities most men look for in a partner.

But if you look at it closely, these are great qualities to have, regardless if you’re vying for a man’s affection, as supported by 2014 research. Take the opportunity to step outside your comfort zone and be the best version of yourself.

Advertisement

3. Liberate yourself

Drazen Zigic via Shutterstock

Kick your inhibitions to the curb by reversing the effects of the "Good Girl Syndrome" and releasing feelings of guilt, shame, judgment, and insecurity.

Advertisement

Research in the Psychological Bulletin helps show that not only will you save yourself a lot of heartache and drama, but you will also open yourself up to experience the goodness life has to offer.

4. Embrace your secret inner bad girl

A "bad girl" is a woman who’s bold, brave, and authentic. She’s confident, physically uninhibited, assertive, and unashamed. She is fully integrated into body, mind, and heart.

She can rock the art of seduction, making herself simply irresistible. Research from the Handbook Of Communication And Social Interaction Skills suggests embracing your boldness, being brave, and loving your authenticity. Work it like a diva!

5. Create a sassy alter ego

When you’re able to step out of your everyday personality, you’re able to step into a version of you who is confident. Think of an entrancing woman. What does she look like? How does she dress? How does she behave?

Advertisement

Now, put your face on this entrancing woman. She is a side of you who has been hiding for too long. Now you’re allowing her to come out and play.

6. Turn your inhibitions into exhibitions

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Turning up the passion when alone together will drive your man wild, and research from The American Psychological Association found that romantic touch increases emotional bonding.

Not only will you have more fun, but he will worship the liberated woman you are. Start by educating yourself and increasing your intimacy skills. This is key to embracing your total self-confidence.

7. Remember: You're in charge

This is when you bring it all together and accept your role as the mistress of all things intimate. With genuine confidence and pride, you can share your gift of love. You are empowered to claim a life filled with juicy love.

Advertisement

Stacey Murphy is a Certified Intimacy Coach, Love Mystic, and an International Best Selling Author. She’s the founder of Blissful Lotus School of Loving Arts and the Seduction Goddess Academy.