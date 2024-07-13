3 Crazy-But-Powerful Tips For Much Better Intimacy

You'll be surprised. Learning how to have good intimacy with your man is easy. Not only is it easy, but it can be incredibly fun too, if you follow just a small amount of these instructions.

Here are 3 crazy but powerful tips for better intimacy:

1. Great communication

I don't want to sound like some sort of self-help 'guru' who talks about 'effective communication' but the fact is that having great communication with your man is crucial to having a great love life. Talking to him and finding out what he likes, hates, and is indifferent to is vital if you want to improve your intimate life. The same goes for making sure he knows what you like, hate, and are indifferent to. You don't even need to have a sit-down, serious conversation with your man about this. That would probably be counterproductive. A much better way is to talk to him about it when you are already getting physical with him. Get vocal about what you like him doing, "Keep doing that, it feels so good" or "I love it when you hit that spot." You should also be obvious and vocal about what you don't like. This will let him know exactly what you don't like him doing.

Advertisement

Pexels / Pixabay

2. Try new things

It's great to have a few default 'signature moves' that you know will rock your man's world. But if you use these every single time you are intimate with your man, then he's going to eventually get bored of them. A much better way to ensure you always have good intimacy with your man is to have a large library of moves to use on him. I know what you're thinking, "Well duh, but where can I learn some more new moves?" Fear not, I have you covered. Naughty words: Another pretty straightforward, but slightly more difficult way to have good intimacy is to talk dirty to your man during it. Just like with learning new positions, being super exotic or wild is not necessarily better.

Advertisement

You'll discover that even just moaning and groaning more than usual can make everything far more enjoyable for your man, but it's even more powerful if you can vocalize exactly what you like about your man and what you enjoy him doing. "That feels so good" or "Faster" or "I wish you could just do that forever." You'll find that saying things that massage his ego works best. Just remember that you don't want to go overboard, otherwise, you are going to start to sound unbelievable and a little ridiculous.

3. Learn about yourself

Learning how to have good intimacy shouldn't be all about your man. It's just as vital that you have a lot of fun as well. Probably the best way to make sure you have a lot of fun during the act is to explore your own body and discover exactly what turns you on. This doesn't need to be something you do in the presence of your man. It's probably easier to do it on your own as there will be less pressure to 'perform.' Then when you discover exactly what you like, you can let your man know so that he can incorporate it into your bedroom activities.

Advertisement

Sean Jameson is a writer, relationship expert, and creator of the Bad Girl's Bible.