Women Who Have Totally Checked Out Of Their Marriages Often Say 10 Casually Loaded Phrases

Women are more likely than men to file for divorce, and one of the major reasons for this is that they simply grow tired of trying so hard for so long to make things better. After confronting you multiple times to no avail, hearing these casually loaded phrases might mean time is running out for your marriage.

Women who have totally checked out of their marriages often say a few loaded things:

1. 'It's fine'

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This is a phrase husbands dread hearing because they know that when she says something is fine, it really isn't. However, let me offer a feminine perspective: when she says something is fine when it isn't. What she really means is that you have let her down in some way, and instead of asking you to fix it for fear you will mess it up again, she takes matters into her own hands.

According to the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, men often misinterpret their partners' expressions of love and affection. Men may hear their wives say something is fine and get confused or frustrated when it's not, because they can't read their wives' minds. This type of misinterpretation can cause a marriage to break down. The best way to handle this is to ask her directly, stay calm, and tell her you won't accept a lack of communication.

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2. 'Do whatever you want'

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This is a classic trap that breaks marriages down. What she is essentially doing is testing the waters to see what you would rather do. If she still cares about the marriage, she will have a negative reaction, like frustration or disappointment, but if she doesn't care anymore, then she will be indifferent to what you do.

Neither is good in this situation, but you can tell her you don't want to do anything she isn't comfortable with. Doing things to spite her or make her insecure or bitter isn't smart. The more you provoke her by doing things that you know she wouldn't approve of and then running to tell her about them, the more you set your marriage up for disaster.

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3. 'You wouldn't understand'

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When a woman doesn't feel safe enough to tell you what is going on in her life, it could be a sign that things in your relationship aren't going as well as you think. When you know something is wrong, but she tells you she doesn't feel like you would understand what she is going through, it could be for a few reasons. She may feel emotionally disconnected from you or unsupported. If so, talking it out with her might help.

She could be struggling to articulate something complex or painful in her mind. A 2023 study found that women often bear a greater emotional toll from negative marital interactions than men do. This is because they rely more on interpersonal relationships, which makes conflicts harder to navigate. Sometimes it's not about understanding but about making her feel heard. The best thing you can do is open the door for her to come share her feelings with you whenever she is ready.

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4. 'I don't want to fight about it'

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A wife may try to avoid conflict when she has exhausted every other avenue in the marriage. Counseling, giving chances, or even changing her behavior didn't work, so she's giving up on everything, including arguing. It's her way of setting boundaries with you and saying that she no longer wants any more stressors in her life. While this is a great way to protect yourself from toxicity in a marriage, if you are doing it as a punishment to your partner, then it could be considered immature.

As psychology professor Gary W. Lewandowski Jr., Ph.D., explains, constructive disagreements with your partner can help you understand them better and strengthen your relationship. Conflict in relationships shouldn't be avoided; it should be addressed, as it helps both people grow. Shutting down the conversation serves no one, especially when one spouse is trying desperately to help the other understand where they are coming from.

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5. 'It doesn't matter anymore'

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When a wife reaches the point of telling her husband that nothing matters to her anymore, it's often because he has emotionally exhausted her to the point where she no longer cares about anything. Her detachment is visible after years of trying to voice her frustrations. Modern-day wives juggle child-rearing, household responsibilities, work, and a marriage all at the same time. A study published in BMC Women's Health found that women are more prone to marital burnout because of the many tasks they manage, and that effective communication can reduce it.

You can learn to read the room and avoid overwhelming her. Remember, more communication is always better, even if it feels hard or one party isn't cooperating. The two of you owe it to yourselves to try every way possible to mend the relationship or come to a compromise that benefits both parties. Let her lead if that is her issue, and see if things change.

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6. 'I'll take care of it'

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Every man has been told by his wife to do something simple, like assemble a piece of furniture she ordered, only for her to say she will do it instead. To her, you took too long to do it, and now the responsibility falls on her shoulders; to you, building a small dresser isn't a priority.

According to a Gallup poll, women spend more time on unpaid household tasks than men, with the most time spent making decisions about furniture and decorations at 62%. With this in mind, husbands should understand that women can't do certain things, or don't want to, because the task is physically too demanding. Refusing to let your wife do a task or chore after she asks you to pitch in can slowly break down a marriage. Also, did you ever think that maybe she finds it attractive when you build something with your tools?

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7. 'I forgot to tell you'

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A wife forgetting to tell you that your marriage is on the rocks shows that there is barely any emotional connection left. If she starts telling you extremely important things at the last minute, it shows she no longer cares about fixing things. Avoidance means she has mentally checked out, which could mean she no longer sees your connection as a priority. This phenomenon is known as emotional divorce, where one partner has mentally checked out and stays for monetary or personal reasons.

According to a 2023 study, approximately 78% of married women experienced emotional divorce, which was characterized by feelings like being obligated to stay together for the sake of children. People often stay in an unhappy marriage and accept that it is just how things are going to be from now on. They accept that this is their new reality and make do with what they get. However, communication and emotional empathy are crucial to maintaining a marriage, even if you're not emotionally engaged with each other.

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8. 'You're right'

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You may think that when she admits you are right and you guys are in a good place, but really listen to how she says it. Her tone can tell you everything you need to know. If she says it sarcastically, she is irritated by the way you think; if she says it with indifference, she may simply not want to argue with you anymore.

A wife being indifferent to your behavior means she's heading out the door soon, and you won't get her back once she does. The more a woman is willing to give you everything that you want during a separation, the more it should alarm you. It shows that she would rather give you everything just to maintain her peace and permanently write you out of her life.

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9. 'I don't care'

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When your wife tells you she doesn't care what you do, or, frankly, what the outcome of the relationship's future might be, then she is mentally gone. Saying she doesn't care opens the door for you to ask why. You may think saying you don't care means you secretly do, but it's just a small step closer to indifference.

Being lonely is directly tied to feeling indifferent in a relationship. A study from Canada found that having an empty-shell marriage with disengagement and indifference leads to feelings of emotional loneliness. The only way to fix this is to improve your intimacy by bonding more. Communicating might seem counterintuitive, but it has proven to help couples through rough patches.

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10. *Silence*

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Here's the main thing men need to pay attention to: If your wife goes silent and says nothing, that is the end of your marriage. A woman who doesn't nag, fuss, or talk at all is officially done with you, and her physical presence will go with her, too. She doesn't care what you say or do past this point, and chances are she's already made plans to move on with her life.

She probably already has a new place for herself and doesn't plan to tell you where she is going. She doesn't feel the need to include you anymore, especially when she makes major decisions. It doesn't matter that you were married. That bond was shattered the moment she closed her mouth after not seeing your behavior change.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She writes about self-help, relationships, culture, and human-interest topics.