You Can Usually Tell When A Wife Feels Lonely In Her Marriage By 3 Specific Changes In Her Behavior

When a woman is married, it's easy to assume that she's never feeling lonely because she always has a companion. But a good marriage is about more than just spending time together. It's about being mentally and emotionally present.

Unfortunately, 1 in 5 people report feeling lonely in their marriage, though their spouse may not always notice. But according to marriage coach Grant Robe, there are major indicators that may not seem like much, but reveal that a woman is feeling lonely.

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If a wife feels lonely in her marriage, she experiences these changes in her behavior

1. She doesn't share her feelings

Women love to talk, whether it's about their routines or the latest gossip they heard at work. They want to share things with their partner, especially, discussing all the things that make them feel seen.

But when a woman suddenly clams up and stops talking, even about the small things, there's usually a troubling reason. According to Robe, when a wife stops sharing her feelings with her spouse, she no longer feels as safe opening up as she once did.

"You've created an emotionally insecure space at home, and she cannot open up within it," Robe revealed, speaking to partners of women feeling this way. "Or she doesn't feel like you actually listen to the things that she says, so she'd rather not say them."

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A communication breakdown is often the culprit of relationships falling apart, even silently. We all have our off days where we may not want to listen, but a supportive spouse should always be there to provide a safe space to share.

When couples have open, honest communication, it reduces conflict and helps them build trust. But without that ability for a wife to share her innermost thoughts and feelings, the marriage won't survive.

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2. She doesn't 'nag' her partner to do things

While most spouses would be relieved if their wives suddenly stopped nagging them to do the dishes or help the kids with their homework, it's usually a sign of trouble. It doesn't feel good to have your partner ignore your requests, after all.

As Robe shared, "This is her emotionally checking out. She feels completely alone and abandoned in the relationship, and she's likely planning her exit." It should serve as a major warning sign to spouses.

Unfortunately, husbands sometimes perceive their wives asking them to help out around the house as "nagging." In reality, without their reminders, the house would fall apart.

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Women already take on so much hidden emotional and mental labor, and she's rarely thanked for her contributions. After a while, when her spouse offers no help or consideration, she figures "why bother?"

When a wife who was once very vocal about what she needed becomes completely silent, no longer asking for her spouse to do things around the house or for her, it's a red flag. And it's not something that should be taken lightly.

3. She doesn't seem like the same person

When a wife's usual behavior and habits completely change, it indicates loneliness that she's struggling to work through. It's as if her entire demeanor has changed and like she's a different person.

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"She was once vocal when she's now silent. She once tried to do new things together and now she no longer tries. She was doing everything for the family, and now she's taking care of herself and the kids, leaving you to your own devices," Robe shared.

He continued, "Whatever it is that she was doing before, if she is no longer doing it now, this is her way of saying, 'I know you're not here to save me. I know you're not here to protect me, so I'm going to look after myself.'"

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If she's gone so long without any helpful support or someone to fall back on, it's like she's facing the struggles of the world all on her own. She's married, yes, but it feels like she's in this partnership all alone. And after a while, that weighs on a person.

Her spouse may notice that she's feeling lonely, but by then it could be too late. So, it's important for her partner to acknowledge her loneliness and promise to do better.

Marriages only last when spouses choose each other every single day. It takes hard work, but no matter how busy life can get, it's all about teamwork. And it can be hard to carry a team when you're doing it alone.

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Megan Quinn is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.