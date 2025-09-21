Most of us would agree that love is one of the best things in life. Not only does it feel good emotionally, but research also shows that being in a loving relationship can support both your physical and mental health. Love is powerful — it influences our moods, our choices, and even how long we live. As philosopher Teilhard de Chardin once said, “Someday after we master the winds, the waves, the tides, and gravity, we shall harness the energies of love.” It’s that strong.

So, how do you keep that love alive and exciting? The truth is, it doesn’t take grand gestures or constant drama — just smart, everyday habits that show connection and care. Here are 8 simple ways to keep him riveted with you, while also building a stronger and more fulfilling relationship for yourself.

Women who do these 8 things know how to keep a man absolutely riveted to them:

1. They are flexible with their expectations

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Don’t discount a man for silly reasons like his astrological sign or his hairline. Research shows that people whose ideal standards are more flexible tend to be happier in their relationships, especially when their partner doesn’t check every single box.

Advertisement

2. They take care of their health

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Taking care of your health shows up in more ways than one — you’ll feel stronger, have more energy, and project confidence. Research also shows that cues of good health, like physical fitness and vitality, are some of the strongest predictors of attractiveness.

Advertisement

3. They stay curious about the world

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Men love a fascinating, stimulating conversation, so maybe refrain from talking about work drama. Interesting discussions go a long way, and studies show that intellectual compatibility — like being able to talk about current events or share ideas — is a strong predictor of long-term relationship satisfaction. For example, one study found that couples who share similar intelligence, education, attitudes, and habits report significantly higher satisfaction.

Advertisement

4. They have a good sense of humor

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Nobody’s perfect, and being able to laugh at yourself keeps things light and fun. Research finds that couples who laugh together feel closer and more satisfied in their relationships.

A comprehensive study involving more than 15,000 individuals revealed that couples who enjoy sharing humor and see the humor in each other tend to feel much happier and more satisfied in their relationships.

Advertisement

5. They learn a few go-to meals

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

It may sound a bit 1950s, but it's true: Men love a woman who cooks. It makes them feel pampered, loved, and cared for. And if you can't cook, how are you going to feed yourself?

Cooking doesn't have to be gourmet — even just learning a few solid recipes shows care and effort. Sharing meals has been linked to stronger bonds and higher relationship satisfaction.

Advertisement

6. They put effort into their appearance

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Your man will only have eyes for you when he knows that he has you to ogle when he gets home from work. It doesn't take fancy outfits — just small touches like neat clothes or fresh energy help you feel confident and show your partner you value the relationship.

Research indicates that couples tend to feel happier in their relationships when they are pleased with each other’s appearance. Over the long run, what truly matters isn't perfection but simply looking well cared for, which adds to the warmth and connection between partners.

Advertisement

7. They pursue their own passions

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Nothing is more attractive to a man than a woman who is passionate about something. Having passions and hobbies of your own makes you more fulfilled, and it keeps the relationship interesting.

Experts say maintaining independence and personal growth is key to avoiding codependency. Research shows that couples who allow self-expansion — someone pursuing their own interests, trying new things, growing outside the relationship — report more satisfaction, stronger commitment, and less conflict.

Advertisement

8. They show an interest in the things he loves

Kostiantyn Voitenko | Shutterstock

Even if you hate sports, you can cheer on his team or at least make him sandwiches and bring him a drink while he is enjoying the game. Studies show that couples who support each other’s hobbies or engage in shared activities report greater satisfaction over time.

If you do all of these 8 things and he still isn’t impressed, well then he’s just not worth it, and now you get to flaunt all the new skills you learned for the new cutie that catches your eye.

Marla Materson is an award-winning author, spiritual life coach, matchmaker, energy healer, and intuitive reader.