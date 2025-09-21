Women Who Do These 8 Things Know How To Keep A Man Absolutely Riveted To Them

Keeping his attention isn’t rocket science — these 8 moves do the trick.

Last updated on Sep 21, 2025

women who do these things know how to keep a man absolutely riveted to them Jacob Lund | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Most of us would agree that love is one of the best things in life. Not only does it feel good emotionally, but research also shows that being in a loving relationship can support both your physical and mental health. Love is powerful — it influences our moods, our choices, and even how long we live. As philosopher Teilhard de Chardin once said, “Someday after we master the winds, the waves, the tides, and gravity, we shall harness the energies of love.” It’s that strong.

So, how do you keep that love alive and exciting? The truth is, it doesn’t take grand gestures or constant drama — just smart, everyday habits that show connection and care. Here are 8 simple ways to keep him riveted with you, while also building a stronger and more fulfilling relationship for yourself.

Women who do these 8 things know how to keep a man absolutely riveted to them:

1. They are flexible with their expectations

woman knows to keep her man absolutely riveted she has to be flexible with her expectations Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Don’t discount a man for silly reasons like his astrological sign or his hairline. Research shows that people whose ideal standards are more flexible tend to be happier in their relationships, especially when their partner doesn’t check every single box.

RELATED: Women Who Are Deeply Confident And Unbothered By Judgment Have These 5 Personality Traits, Says Psychology

Advertisement

2. They take care of their health

woman knows to keep her man absolutely riveted she has to take care of her health Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Taking care of your health shows up in more ways than one — you’ll feel stronger, have more energy, and project confidence. Research also shows that cues of good health, like physical fitness and vitality, are some of the strongest predictors of attractiveness.

RELATED: 11 Small Ways To Take Better Care Of Yourself That Have Nothing To Do With Diet And Exercise

Advertisement

3. They stay curious about the world

woman knows to keep her man absolutely riveted she has to stay curious about the world Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Men love a fascinating, stimulating conversation, so maybe refrain from talking about work drama. Interesting discussions go a long way, and studies show that intellectual compatibility — like being able to talk about current events or share ideas — is a strong predictor of long-term relationship satisfaction. For example, one study found that couples who share similar intelligence, education, attitudes, and habits report significantly higher satisfaction.

RELATED: If You Want To Find A Measure Of Peace In This World, You Must Do This

Advertisement

4. They have a good sense of humor

woman knows to keep her man absolutely riveted she has to have a good sense of humor GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Nobody’s perfect, and being able to laugh at yourself keeps things light and fun. Research finds that couples who laugh together feel closer and more satisfied in their relationships.

A comprehensive study involving more than 15,000 individuals revealed that couples who enjoy sharing humor and see the humor in each other tend to feel much happier and more satisfied in their relationships.

RELATED: 7 Amazing Things That Happen To You And Your Body When You Laugh

Advertisement

5. They learn a few go-to meals

woman knows to keep her man absolutely riveted she has to learn a few go-to meals Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

It may sound a bit 1950s, but it's true: Men love a woman who cooks. It makes them feel pampered, loved, and cared for. And if you can't cook, how are you going to feed yourself? 

Cooking doesn't have to be gourmet — even just learning a few solid recipes shows care and effort. Sharing meals has been linked to stronger bonds and higher relationship satisfaction.

RELATED: 3 Ways To Make Figuring Out What To Make For Dinner Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life Less Overwhelming

Advertisement

6. They put effort into their appearance

woman knows to keep her man absolutely riveted she has to learn a few go-to meals Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Your man will only have eyes for you when he knows that he has you to ogle when he gets home from work. It doesn't take fancy outfits — just small touches like neat clothes or fresh energy help you feel confident and show your partner you value the relationship. 

Research indicates that couples tend to feel happier in their relationships when they are pleased with each other’s appearance. Over the long run, what truly matters isn't perfection but simply looking well cared for, which adds to the warmth and connection between partners.

RELATED: The Clever Body Language Fix That Instantly Makes You A '10'

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Couples Who Truly Love Each Other Use These 7 Phrases On A Regular Basis
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

7. They pursue their own passions

woman knows to keep her man absolutely riveted she has to pursue her own passions Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Nothing is more attractive to a man than a woman who is passionate about something. Having passions and hobbies of your own makes you more fulfilled, and it keeps the relationship interesting. 

Experts say maintaining independence and personal growth is key to avoiding codependency. Research shows that couples who allow self-expansion — someone pursuing their own interests, trying new things, growing outside the relationship — report more satisfaction, stronger commitment, and less conflict.

RELATED: 10 Brilliant Habits Of People Who Genuinely Enjoy Time Alone

Advertisement

8. They show an interest in the things he loves

woman knows to keep her man absolutely riveted she has to show an interest in the things he loves Kostiantyn Voitenko | Shutterstock

Even if you hate sports, you can cheer on his team or at least make him sandwiches and bring him a drink while he is enjoying the game. Studies show that couples who support each other’s hobbies or engage in shared activities report greater satisfaction over time. 

If you do all of these 8 things and he still isn’t impressed, well then he’s just not worth it, and now you get to flaunt all the new skills you learned for the new cutie that catches your eye.

RELATED: 10 Subtle Gestures Women Make That Make Men Feel Deeply Valued, According To Psychology

Marla Materson is an award-winning author, spiritual life coach, matchmaker, energy healer, and intuitive reader.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
If A Woman Does These 10 Things, She’s Likely Scaring Off Really Good Men
5 Signs A Person Is Ready For Anything — Except Commitment
The 3 'Nice' Bullies That Might Be Lurking In Your Friend Group
Loading...