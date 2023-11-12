9 Honest Women Reveal Their Perfect Date (That Isn't Dinner & A Movie)

Contrary to the cheesy stereotype that, for women, the ideal date involves a long walk on the beach, it turns out women are looking for way more than that. Shocking, right?

While the beach is always a lovely place for a walk, probably even more so than the dirty streets of the city, women today want dates with a bit more spice or a complete and total relaxed feeling that’s more like hanging out than being on a date, because pressure, man, who needs it?

Since it can feel like everyone and their mother is thinking about love, and everything that comes with it, for this week’s “What Women Really Think…” we asked the ladies their thoughts on the perfect date.

Here is the perfect date, according to women:

1. A dive bar.

"Whatever takes the least getting ready effort on my part. I also don't want to travel far. I enjoy being warm, and eating food," says Autumn, 26.

"Pinball in a dive bar. I don't even drink, but that's still fun," says Maggie, 31

2. Something super low-key.

"I kinda just want to hang out on the couch and watch Netflix. Then, when we’re hungry, we can order in and just watch more Netflix," says Leigh, 28.

"My ideal date is for it not to be a date," says Emilie, 29.

3. He cooks for me.

"My perfect date is one where he cooks me a steak, lets me watch whatever I want on TV, and rubs my feet. Or, cooks me a steak and leaves me alone," says Nicole, 34.

4. A very long music festival.

"Intimacy and [substances] (and/or alcohol) and rock and roll. It's literally anything involving all those things. The best date I've ever been on lasted three days and involved a music festival, four different [substances], a lot of alcohol, and the making of a very fun video," says Cate, 24.

5. Anywhere as long as I get to dress up.

"Something where I have to doll up is perfect; dinner and a show or concert. But I'm a fan of dates at the firing range, bowling, beer, and pizza, too” says Jen, 35.

"I want to be taken out someplace where I can wear my fanciest dress and not feel like I’m overdressed for the occasion. And I want him to pay," says Kristen, 27.

6. Something intellectual with art.

"A natural history or art museum outing… or a good theater performance. Dancing is always nice too," says Tanya, 30.

"I long for the day that I can have an intellectual conversation on a date that involves more than pizza and beer. I'm also 30, so I really think I deserve that. Finally," says Meg, 29.

Amanda Chatel is an essayist and intimacy health writer for Yourtango, Shape Magazine, Hello Giggles, Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar.