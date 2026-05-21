Women Men Instantly Notice Usually Have These 3 People Skills Down Pat

Do you ever feel like no relationship will ever work? At least not the way you'd like it to be: easy, simple, loving, adventurous, fun? I've had this happen to me more than I care to admit. I felt helpless and powerless, like nobody (especially men!) ever noticed me. I tried to do more and be more. It was painful, and the pattern kept repeating itself — until I looked around at my competition.

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The women who men seem to notice immediately (and the ones who can keep them interested) have figured out that the secret lies in where most of their attention and energy go. Magnetic women that men instantly notice point their energy inward, which is a skill that's hard to ignore, but thankfully, easy to learn.

Women that men instantly notice usually have these 3 people skills down pat:

1. They make themselves a priority

First of all, if you're not in a committed relationship with this man, start dating other people. If you are already committed, then focus on other areas of your life (aside from them). Focus on your self-growth. Pick up a new hobby. Start hanging out with your friends more.

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A person has to feel the coldness of your absence before they can appreciate the warmth of your presence. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. However, you like to phrase it, when you start focusing on yourself and the things that make you happy, oftentimes the person you love begins to notice and gravitate towards you.

There's a difference between the women who attract attention and the women who actively chase it. Love and life coach Gem Villamin concurs: "A magnetic woman knows to never chase men who are not interested and doesn't act desperate to keep a man around. She knows she's the priority."

2. Women that men instantly notice don't cater to every demand

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Go slow if a man starts showing more interest in you. Don't cater to his every whim. Think about that "pushover" nice guy, the one who is so sweet and says yes to everything. It's easy to lose respect for someone who doesn't stand up for themselves and their wants.

"A people-pleasing woman lies about who they are to make others happy. They change form depending on their audience, which makes trusting them nearly impossible," revealed couples therapist Hilary Silver. Know who you are — and what you are is not a chameleon.

Learning how to stand up for yourself is not only good for your relationships but has its own benefits for you, too. So instead, fill your schedule with things you have always wanted to do for yourself. Don't rearrange your schedule or cancel things to be with someone. If he wants to see you, he'll have to wait a week (or whenever it works for what you already have planned). You're worth the wait because remember #1: you're the priority.

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3. They don't give all their time and attention away

If you notice that a man has his own life going and doesn't make time to include you in it, you should do the same. Why waste time on someone who won't give you theirs? Cut your losses if he doesn't show interest.

Don't you dare call, text, or email him. Duct tape your hands behind your back if you must (kidding — kind of). Every time you give in and get no response, a little piece of your self-esteem chips away. You appear more desperate and feel out of control. There's no worse attraction-killer than the stench of a needy, desperate person.

Don't take personal offense if they don't come around — at the end of the day, they just aren't the one for you, at least not for right now. Maybe they'll come back in the future; maybe they won't. Keep dating other people. This probably wasn't your first love, and it won't be your last.

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Rhonda Cort is the founder of The High-Value Woman and CEO of Magnetic Woman International, a company specializing in helping female entrepreneurs enjoy a full love life.