Many women often seem to have a sixth sense about men they're interested in. Whether they're madly in love with a guy or just kind of want to jump his bones in their head, women seem to have a phenomenal ability to zoom into a dude's brain if they really want to. Research on the ability to accurately understand another person's thoughts and feelings has found that women are particularly skilled at reading their partner's emotions.

His psyche, needs, desires, wishes, wants, fears, or what he likes on his pizza — if a lady is intrigued by a man, she will come to know these things before too long. Of course, that can also lead to inevitable mental madness on the part of both parties around year six or seven, but so what? Let's talk about how magic life can be for a fella when a woman truly digs him. When she wants — no, needs — to understand him and get to know him as much as she possibly can. A lot of women can cover that particular ground on their own, thank you very much.

But at the same time, because I love the feeling myself — because some of the most magnificent moments in my life were moments in which it became very clear to me that a certain girl liked me, or (gulp) even adored me (don't laugh; it happened... it was in the 11th grade, but it happened) — I want to help facilitate the love if I can. I want to move things forward if at all possible.

For me, mostly, I'll selfishly admit. But also for you, especially if you're a woman holding all of that magic power in your hands. Because even the sharpest, cleverest gals can miss the little things sometimes. So here you go, ladies: Thirty things to help you help him know that you're the one. Be careful with these, though — women who get these things right tend to have men falling at their feet.

Women who seem to have men falling at their feet tend to get these 30 things right:

1. They respond pretty quickly to his messages

Sure, sure, there's power to be had in making him wait, but that gets old. Respond in an appropriate time, and he's all yours.

2. They listen to music he loves

Nothing new here. But it doesn't always happen. If it does, though, look out. (Side note: he doesn't like music much? Girl, move on.)

3. They show genuine interest

And he can see that in your eyes. They ask follow-up questions and remember the details. He can tell the difference between polite interest and genuine curiosity.

4. They don't pry into his past right off the bat

If he wants to share stuff, he will. If he senses you're digging too much, the end is probably nigh.

5. They perfect the art of the casual touch

You're not afraid to touch him casually and affectionately—on the arm, knee, or back of his neck—whether you're alone or in front of friends (his or yours). Physical affection doesn't feel rehearsed or performative. It's natural, warm, and happens whether you're at his place or meeting his friends for the first time.

6. They're not distracted

You rarely check your phone in his presence. Obvious, but still. Your phone stays face-down on the table or tucked in your bag. It's a small gesture that says volumes about where your attention belongs.

7. They wear his oversized shirt

But not too soon. Oh, god, not too soon, please! There's something about seeing you in his oversized tee that just works. Timing matters, though, and this move lands best after you've established real comfort, not on date two.

8. They catch his eye

He catches you gazing at him, and you smile. And smile. Simple. A trillion words at once. No embarrassment, no looking away. Just a simple smile that says everything without saying anything.

9. They offer date ideas

You're probably smarter than him anyway, right? Trust me, no guy should be in charge of every date idea ever.

10. They freely laugh out loud

I don't know why, it's just the way things are. A woman who laughs outdoors is so cute and beautiful, and I want to marry them all.

11. They don't overdo things

Too much texting, too much messaging, too many questions — you don't get turned on to overkill. And he probably doesn't either.

12. They offer to drive

In your car. It's just hot. I don't know why, but it is. Something about you behind the wheel, one hand on the steering wheel, completely in control, is undeniably attractive.

13. They use his name

It's subtle but powerful. Hearing or reading his name from you creates an intimacy that generic pronouns never will.

14. They love their family

Even if they drive you crazy, your loyalty to your family tells him something important about your character.

15. They gently remind him that he loves his family

When he's frustrated with his parents or siblings, you help him remember why they matter. That empathy doesn't go unnoticed.

16. They place their hand in his

They welcome it when he puts his hand on their knee — maybe even placing their hand on top of his. Not for an hour — just a moment or two does the trick. And he knows it.

17. They don't badmouth their exes

No trash-talking, no unnecessary comparisons. You acknowledge that past relationships shaped who you both are without dwelling on them.

18. They share the popcorn

Small acts of generosity and consideration become second nature. Sharing isn't something you have to think about.

19. They feel secure

They don't go snooping through iPhones or laptops. The temptation to do so means something important is totally off. If he doesn't get how lovely that is, or if he violates that trust, he's a straight-up jerk.

20. They have inside jokes

They lock eyes with him while you're laughing. There's something electric about maintaining eye contact mid-laugh. It turns a funny moment into an intimate one.

21. They want to see pictures of him when he was a kid

Your curiosity about who he was before you knew him feels genuine. He can tell you're not just making conversation.

22. They aren't afraid to be vulnerable

They feel comfortable sharing the hurt, pain, and sadness they've felt through the years with him, and he knows how important that is. Vulnerability creates depth. When you trust him with your difficult stories, he understands the gift that is.

23. They buy the next round

If he buys the first, you buy the second. You don't wait for him to offer, either; you grab the next round without hesitation or keeping score.

24. They love his dog

Your pet's approval matters to you, and when you tell him your dog's a fan, he knows it's not just politeness.

25. They make coffee in the morning

They hand him a cup of coffee without him asking or expecting it. You notice what he needs before he voices it. These tiny acts of care add up quickly.

26. They leave small gifts or surprises for him

A book you thought he'd like, his favorite snack, a note on his windshield. Thoughtfulness doesn't require grand gestures.

27. They buy him flowers

Buy a dude flowers for his kitchen table. If he doesn't light up, you might wanna lose him.

28. They take an interest in his hobbies

They tell him you want to try his hobby or passion with him because they really do. Or hiking. Or cutting bonsai. Whether it's fly fishing, vinyl collecting, or woodworking, your interest in this world is genuine. He can tell you're not just humoring him.

29. They compliment his creative work

And you're sincere. When he shows you his photography, his writing, his music, you offer real feedback, not empty praise.

30. They tell him they miss him

Never too much, though. Master the balance. There's an art to expressing affection without overdoing it. You let him know he's on your mind without making it feel heavy or demanding.

Serge Bielanko is a writer and musician who has been published on Babble, Huffington Post, Yahoo, and more.