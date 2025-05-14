5 Traits Truly Magnetic Women Use To Attract Kind, Chivalrous Men, According To Psychology

The very concepts of "feminine" and "masculine" might be considered controversial, but the terms can be applied in many different ways depending on what is natural to you and makes you feel good about yourself. Being attractive and magnetic is about allowing yourself to feel and show your worth while trusting that everything is unfolding as it should.

There are specific personality traits consistent in women who are seen as attractive that have nothing to do with looks. According to research from the American Psychological Association (APA), "Self-perceived attractiveness, self-confidence in appearance, and body-esteem all significantly predicted higher self-esteem." The study showed women's romantic self-confidence was regulated by self-perceived attractiveness and had a greater effect on their self-esteem than men's. It's not as much about how you appear as it is about how you think and feel about your appearance.

Here are the traits truly magnetic women use to attract kind, chivalrous men, according to psychology:

1. Magnetic women have equilibrium

A woman in touch with herself is also comfortable with her potential partner doing the pursuing in the relationship or early dating stage. She lets him initiate a text message, phone call, or plan a date.

Though we usually think of dating as a test period to accept or reject personalities or behaviors in potential partners, research from the Personality and Social Psychology Review argues that "humans are biased toward pro-relationship decisions — decisions that favor the initiation, advancement, and maintenance of romantic relationships."

So, a magnetic woman knows to never chase men who are not interested and does not act desperate to keep a man around. She just enjoys the unfolding of the relationship and attracts instead of chasing. Because she is laid back in her dating efforts, she can attract quality men who are interested in a long-term relationship, not men who are only interested in a good time.

2. Magnetic women can live in flux

mimagephotography via Shutterstock

A magnetic woman revels in the present moment. She's not worried about what the future holds in the relationship because worrying means she wants to gain control of the outcome. This is not the same as being aloof or acting arrogantly, it is more about what she holds as a value. A 2023 study demonstrated how "values and romantic motivations predict mate preferences for the sought-after characteristics of the romantic partner."

Living in the moment as a value requires a great deal of self-confidence, knowing yourself, and loving who you are first, then trusting others will see and appreciate who you are. When a woman with a magnetic personality stays present, she shows potential partners that she is true to herself and has no interest in changing who she is to appease others.

3. Magnetic women know which pole attracts

A magnetic woman nurtures herself without apology and understands that her well-being comes first. She doesn’t put any man on a pedestal because she understands she also deserves his love and devotion.

She's not overly invested in a romantic partner and is aware that allowing someone to gain power over her emotions can be detrimental to her self-esteem. Instead of wallowing in pain or feeling frustrated toward a man who can't commit, she would rather date and let men woo her until someone can step up to her level, both in words and in action.

Now, that's not to say she doesn't enjoy the attention — she does — but she doesn't attach her sense of self-worth to that attention. An APA study suggested that "high self-esteem is beneficial in romantic relationships, and has a positive effect on the partner’s happiness," along with "perceived regard and secure attachment between the partners."

4. Magnetic women are cool to the core

mimagephotography via Shutterstock

Magnetic women are cool, not "cold," as the latter denotes apathy. Rather, "cool" relates to her calm and easy-going demeanor. A cool woman is relaxed.

She has limited inner turmoil or relationship anxiety. She neither nags often nor commits emotional manipulation. Her demeanor reflects her sense of inner calm and her deep awareness of her self-worth. When men notice her cool, calm, and collected disposition, it makes her incredibly attractive.

5. Magnetic women are electrified by receiving

Someone with a strong sense of themselves is excellent at receiving love from others. If you want to hone your allure, learn the art of receiving. This will trigger a potential partner's instinct to provide and thus will make them feel needed. Conversely, it's quite emasculating if you're overly forward or too eager to give.

Work out those receiving muscles, and you will start to see how the universe and any romantic interest reach out to give to you in droves. If you’re constantly dissatisfied and entangled in failed and difficult relationships, you might want to examine how you are perceived by potential romantic partners.

Gem Villamin is a love and life coach and a feminine energy healer. She specializes in teaching women how to deal with noncommittal men and healing broken relationships.