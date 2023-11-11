The Social Skill Women Go Crazy For, According To Research

In news that shouldn't be shocking to anyone, scientists have officially proven that women prefer men who can dance. Women love a man who is suave and in control of his body, plus watching a man who can dance well makes us ladies wonder if he has good moves in the bedroom.

It seems that Kevin Bacon wasn't just the cool kid at his high school in Footloose because he's Kevin Bacon, rather he was cool because the man can MOVE, it's no wonder he got all the girls.

This just in: Women love your dance moves, fellas.

The German scientists who discovered this fact (and let's be honest, the Germans know how to dance) asked 53 women to watch two videos at the same time. The first video featured what's considered a "good" dancer, while the other featured an "Elaine Benes"-style dancer.

The verdict?

Scientists tracked the women's eye movements and found that the ladies ogled the men with fancy footwork and didn't really pay attention to the guys without the right moves. After watching the videos, the ladies shared what they thought about each dancer. What did they decide?

The guys who shook up the dance floor were "attractive" and "masculine."

The same could not be said for the other group. Wouldn't you also determine a man who can dance well as attractive compared to a man who can't dance?

I mean, do you really think Elizabeth Bennet would have fallen for Mr. Darcy if he couldn't woo her on the dance floor? Back then, dancing was essential in the courting process! It also allows people to fall in love with a handsome rich stranger during a waltz, compared to nowadays of grinding and Lil' Wayne on at the clubs. It goes to show that if you can at least move without doing the white man's overbite, then there's at least some hope for you and your gender as a whole.

Making an effort does get you some points though.

Although for some there is no point in even trying, as they have been born with two left feet. It should be noted that if you at least go out there and make an attempt, you're already more attractive than the killjoy in the corner of the room refusing to partake. When it comes down to it, women want a man who's not afraid to let loose and have some fun, and who doesn't take himself so seriously.

Sometimes making a fool out of yourself is JUST as charming, if not more so, as the perks of being a wallflower.

So dance, my darlings, dance!

Do you prefer men who can dance?

Amanda Chatel is an essayist and intimacy health writer for Yourtango, Shape Magazine, Hello Giggles, Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar.